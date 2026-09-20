EXCLUSIVE: Raghubir Yadav on the personal reason for choosing Om Ka Hari, “I have stayed in UP, MP and Bihar villages and seen such conflicts”; also shares his simple yet effective role selection criteria

Veteran artiste Raghubir Yadav has a pivotal role in Om Ka Hari, which released in theatres on Friday September 18. Directed by Harish Vyas, the movie sees the actor play father to Anshuman Jha, who has also produced the film under his banner First Ray Films. The movie explores a bitter-sweet conflict between a father and his son. In an exclusive chat with Bollywood Hungama, Yadav said that he agreed to do the film as he has witnessed such scenarios before.

EXCLUSIVE: Raghubir Yadav on the personal reason for choosing Om Ka Hari, “I have stayed in UP, MP and Bihar villages and seen such conflicts”; also shares his simple yet effective role selection criteria

“I have stayed a lot in a lot of villages in UP (Uttar Pradesh), MP (Madhya Pradesh) and Bihar. I have been witnessing this relationship between a father and his kids since ages. Earlier, it was different and then things started changing. In our era, people didn’t have much money to study. A father used to somehow educate his children and take them to a level. He then would look at the son of his neighbour and get his son also to become an engineer and get married.”

Yadav pointed out that now, of course, things have changed. “Now the time is such that kids wish to live their lives as per their own wishes,” he said. “So, I found this conflict between a father and a son very interesting. I got a chance to become a father of this era.”

Om Ka Hari also stars Soni Razdan in the role of Yadav’s wife, along with Ayesha Kapur and Samta Sudiksha.

Yadav also found other characteristics of the father interesting. “He is someone who realizes that the one he thought would provide him with support (his son) is having a conflict with him. He is also well-versed with astrology, so he realizes that he has only six more days to live. The character has a funny side and some conflict as well. So, I thought it would be fun to do it,” he said.

A large portion of the film was shot in Varanasi and its ghats. “It was great fun,” recalled Yadav. “When we shot at the Harishchandra Ghat, we felt this is such a peaceful place. In our film, the father reaches that place to die. The ones who were getting burnt appeared to be more peaceful (laughs).”

Yadav has played various characters in his decades long career. When asked about his selection criteria, he simply said, “It should be something I have never done before. It should challenge me. I don’t enjoy if I am able to do it easily. It should give me sleepless nights (laughs). Doobne mein maza aata hai mujhe.”

Also Read: Alia Bhatt recalls childhood memory of Mahesh Bhatt’s theatrical parenting at special screening of Om Ka Hari: “He is very theatrical and that sometimes makes for great memories”

More Pages: Om Ka Hari Box Office Collection

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