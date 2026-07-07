Following the theatrical release of Alpha, Yash Raj Films (YRF) has dropped the film's special promotional music video, Massacre, which plays after the end credits. Featuring leading stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, the vibrant track celebrates confidence, strength, and the fearless spirit of being "Alpha" through energetic visuals and an upbeat soundtrack.

YRF unveils promotional music video ‘Massacre’ featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari from Alpha

The music video presents the duo in a stylish and powerful avatar, showcasing their dynamic chemistry while embracing the film's action-packed theme. Blending contemporary visuals with an infectious rhythm, Massacre captures the bold attitude of its leading ladies and extends the adrenaline-filled world of Alpha beyond the film itself.

The high-energy number has been composed by Rohansh & Abeer, while vocals have been lent by Shilpa Rao and Jonita Gandhi. The lyrics are penned by Kausar Munir. Even before its official release, the song had become one of the most-awaited tracks from the film after Alia Bhatt and Sharvari teased its audio during an Instagram Live session. The preview sparked excitement among fans, who eagerly requested the full version.



With its modern sound and visually striking presentation, Massacre adds another layer to Alpha, reinforcing the film's stylish action universe while spotlighting the commanding screen presence of its two female leads.

Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha also features Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in significant roles. Released in cinemas worldwide on July 3, the action entertainer continues to draw audiences with its blend of thrilling action sequences, gripping storytelling, and high-octane entertainment.

Also Read : Alpha Day 4 Box Office Estimate: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer drops under Rs. 4 crore on Monday

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