Janhvi Kapoor has been announced as the new brand ambassador for Bhima Jewellers as the heritage jewellery brand looks to strengthen its presence across India. The collaboration marks a significant step in the company's expansion strategy, with the brand aiming to connect with consumers across multiple markets through a fresh campaign featuring the actor.

Janhvi Kapoor joins Bhima Jewellers as brand ambassador; says the association feels deeply personal

Known for its century-long legacy in the jewellery business, Bhima Jewellers believes Janhvi's growing popularity across regions and her appeal among audiences in multiple languages make her an ideal choice to represent the brand's next phase of growth. The partnership is expected to focus on celebrating tradition while appealing to a new generation of jewellery buyers.

Expressing her excitement about the association, Janhvi shared that jewellery has always held a special place in her life because of its connection with family memories and milestones. She added that some of her fondest memories involve watching jewellery become an integral part of celebrations and cherished occasions. According to the actress, every piece carries stories that are passed down through generations, making her collaboration with Bhima Jewellers especially meaningful. She further noted that the brand's 100-year legacy of trust, tradition and timeless craftsmanship made her delighted to become a part of its journey.

Speaking about the collaboration, a spokesperson for Bhima Jewellers said that the brand has always believed jewellery is much more than an ornament, describing it as a symbol of life's most treasured moments that carries memories, emotions and traditions across generations. The spokesperson added that Janhvi Kapoor's warmth, elegance and appreciation for her roots make her a natural fit for the brand. Highlighting the authenticity she brings, the company expressed confidence that the partnership would celebrate timeless stories, meaningful relationships and special milestones with customers across the country.

The announcement comes at a time when Janhvi continues to expand her presence across both Bollywood and regional cinema. Over the last few years, the actress has steadily built a diverse filmography while also becoming one of the most sought-after faces for leading lifestyle and fashion brands.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Dharma Productions' Lag Ja Gale, directed by Raj Mehta. The romantic entertainer also stars Tiger Shroff and Lakshya in pivotal roles and is expected to release in cinemas in May next year.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Rasha Thadani and others Bollywood actress redefine saree glamour; see pics

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