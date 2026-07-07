The comedian reacts after the film, based on Jaswant Singh Khalra's life, was taken down from the streaming platform within days of its release.

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has voiced his criticism over the sudden removal of Satluj from an OTT platform, reigniting the debate surrounding the film's long and controversial release journey. The film, originally titled Punjab '95, had remained in limbo for months amid its certification battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Although it finally premiered on Zee5 last weekend under the title Satluj, it was removed from the platform within two days, prompting widespread discussion on social media.

Kunal Kamra questions removal of Diljit Dosanjh starrer Satluj from OTT, asks CBFC chief, “Why 127 cuts were recommended?”

Reacting to the development, Kamra addressed CBFC Chairperson Prasoon Joshi in a strongly worded post questioning the reasons behind the film's prolonged censorship issues and its subsequent removal from streaming. The note read, “Mr. @prasoonjoshi_, Can you please enlighten us on why 127 cuts were recommended for the film Panjab '95? The same film, now renamed 'Satluj', has been taken down from an OTT platform in less than two days. The CBFC has no jurisdiction over OTT platforms or international releases. Panjab '95 tells the story of Jaswant Singh Khalra, a man who exposed documented human rights abuses and paid for it with his life. If a film based on documented facts cannot be seen by Indian audiences, then the public deserves to know why.”

Kamra further questioned the impact such developments could have on filmmakers attempting to tell stories based on real-life personalities and historical events. He continued, “This sends a very direct message to filmmakers and production companies: if you're paying homage to a great personality from a minority community, you'll have to face the CBFC. Journalists should be asking the people running this censor board some hard questions. Why are some politically insensitive films able to pass with ease while others spend years in limbo? A red carpet for Kashmir Files, Bengal Files, and Kerala Story. Roses for Dhurandar 1 & 2, a fictional documentary/explainer for the unthinkable and the unexplainable. How does it feel to feast on four years of a director's career?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kamra (@kuna_kamra)



“In Nehru's India, this would have been litigated in court. If filmmakers cannot tell the stories of people who stood up for justice without years of obstruction, what kind of cinema are we encouraging them to make?” Kunal added. Kamra's remarks come as several social media users have also expressed disappointment over Satluj being taken down shortly after its digital release. Many users have questioned the decision online, while some have even shared links to viral videos of the film in response to its removal.

Directed by Honey Trehan and produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies, Satluj is based on the life of prominent Sikh human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. The period drama stars Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role alongside Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky and an ensemble cast. The film has remained at the centre of discussions ever since its certification process became the subject of public debate.

Also Read: Satluj co-writer Niren Bhatt questions film’s removal; says, “If The Kashmir Files can exist, why not our film?”

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