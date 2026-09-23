Akash A Kaushik makes his directorial debut with the Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment film, arriving in cinemas on October 9.

Udta Teer trailer out: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan bring comedy, action and chaos to the big screen

The trailer of Udta Teer is now out, offering the first look at the upcoming comedy entertainer headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan. Backed by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, the film combines comedy, action and adventure, with the trailer introducing audiences to its ensemble of characters and the chaotic situations that form the backdrop of the story.

Udta Teer trailer out: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan bring comedy, action and chaos to the big screen

Directed by Akash A Kaushik, Udta Teer marks his directorial debut. The trailer presents a fast-paced narrative with comic situations, action sequences and an ensemble-driven approach to humour. Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan lead the cast, while the supporting ensemble includes Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Sandeep Anand, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Smita Tambe.

The trailer also gives a glimpse of the chemistry between the actors and the varied situations their characters find themselves in. While the film appears to draw its energy from its comic set pieces, the trailer also incorporates action and adventure elements, positioning as a theatrical entertainer with multiple genres coming together.

The film marks another collaboration between Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain.

For Ayushmann, the film adds another theatrical project to his upcoming slate, while Sara Ali Khan returns to the big screen in a comedy-led ensemble. The film also brings together actors from different generations, with the supporting cast adding to its ensemble format.

With its trailer now released, Udta Teer has begun its theatrical campaign ahead of its October release. The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 9, 2026.

As Udta Teer gears up for its theatrical release, the trailer sets up a world centred on comedy, unexpected situations and action, with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan at the centre of the narrative. The film will mark Akash A Kaushik’s first feature as a director.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana literally hangs between India and Pakistan in quirky first poster of Udta Teer; film to release on October 9

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