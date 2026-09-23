“Manoj Bajpayee is funny, inspiring and there are no starry airs about him,” says Last Man In Tower co-star Swaroopa Ghosh

Actor Swaroopa Ghosh has opened up about her experience of working with Manoj Bajpayee in Last Man In Tower, describing the collaboration as a deeply rewarding experience. She praised the actor for his ability to create a comfortable working environment while also bringing a rare intensity and spontaneity to his performances.

“Manoj Bajpayee is funny, inspiring and there are no starry airs about him,” says Last Man In Tower co-star Swaroopa Ghosh

Sharing her experience working with Manoj, Ghosh said, “It was a great honour to work with him. He's funny, he's very inspiring, and there are no starry airs about him. I could just be myself and do whatever I felt was right for the character, and he would respond accordingly. I believe that is quite rare in this industry. Everyone I have worked with has been kind to me, but with Manoj it was different. We were absolutely in sync, and that gave me a lot of confidence. He brings out emotions without saying anything, with just a look and his body language.”

She recalled a sequence where he calls out to the birds in the sky. “They took multiple takes, and every single take was brilliant. It was not a regular line, and I was just mesmerised.”

For Ghosh, the experience appears to have stood out not just because of Bajpayee's craft, but also because of the ease and trust he brought to their scenes. Her comments highlight how an actor's ability to respond organically to a co-star can create a strong sense of collaboration on set.

She also pointed to Bajpayee's ability to communicate emotions without relying heavily on dialogue. His use of expressions, looks and body language left a lasting impression on her, particularly during the sequence involving the birds.

Last Man In Tower brings together Manoj Bajpayee, Divya Dutta and Boman Irani in a story that explores human relationships and conflicts. For Ghosh, working alongside Bajpayee became an opportunity to experience first-hand the spontaneity and emotional depth he brings to a performance.

Also Read: Manoj Bajpayee to play Mahatma Gandhi for the first time in Sudhir Mishra’s next

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