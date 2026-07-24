Star Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Deven Bhojani, Abhimanyu Singh, Prasanna Bisht, Archana Puran Singh

Web Series Review: ADARSH BAAL VIDYALAYA works due to its entertaining characters, witty dialogues and strong performances

Director: Himank Gaur

Synopsis:

ADARSH BAAL VIDYALAYA is the story of a struggling government school and its unconventional headmaster. Gyaneshwar Tripathi (Kay Kay Menon) heads Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, located in Tinki Toli on the outskirts of Delhi. The school faces several problems, ranging from inadequate funding and poorly equipped laboratories to students who attend primarily for the mid-day meal rather than to study. The District Education Officer (Sameer Saxena) is stunned by the state of the school. He tempts Gyaneshwar by informing him that the headmasters of the 10 best-performing schools, based on their Class 10 results, will be sent to Cambridge, England, by the Delhi government. Gyaneshwar is excited by the prospect of travelling abroad for the first time. He also wants to undertake the journey for his wife, Sushma (Prachee Shah Pandya), who has always been devoted to him and has never asked him for anything. As a result, Gyaneshwar begins pushing both the students and the teachers – Kanchan ma’am (Prasanna Bisht), Hansraj aka Meena sir (Abhimanyu Singh), Shiney sir (Ajitesh Gupta), Sharma ma’am (Annapurna Soni) and the school counsellor, Mukul sir (Naveen Kasturia) – to deliver exceptional results. However, achieving his goal is not going to be easy, especially with local MLA Goldy Randhawa (Deven Bhojani) and his trusted aide, Urmila Devi (Archana Puran Singh), creating obstacles. What happens next forms the rest of the series.

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya Story Review:

Biswapati Sarkar, Akshay Asthana, Nupur Pai, Tatsat Pandey and Meghna Srivastava's story mirrors the realities of our society and education system but in a humourous manner. Biswapati Sarkar, Akshay Asthana, Nupur Pai, Tatsat Pandey and Meghna Srivastava's screenplay is engaging and entertaining. However, it’s also quite far-fetched and difficult to digest at times. Biswapati Sarkar, Akshay Asthana, Nupur Pai, Tatsat Pandey and Meghna Srivastava's dialogues are the biggest strengths. Several shortcomings of the series can be forgiven as the one-liners are witty and hilarious.

Himank Gaur’s direction is simple yet absorbing. He keeps the tone light while still highlighting several hard-hitting realities, such as government schools struggling to provide basic amenities due to a lack of funds, cheating in examinations, media manipulation and politicians pressuring schools to teach distorted versions of history. At the same time, the series sparks a debate about whether students should be physically punished or treated with empathy, and about men struggling to express their emotions. Several sequences are hilarious, including one involving a child secretly running a fast-food joint that could easily be mistaken for a drug cartel; a Grammar-Nazi teacher who corrects the grammar in a derogatory message written inside a toilet instead of erasing it; and a counsellor who comes up with a novel idea to help a shy teacher conduct a sex-education class.

On the flipside, the makers should have approached ADARSH BAAL VIDYALAYA in the vein of PANCHAYAT or GRAM CHIKITSALAY, that is, infusing the narrative with humour while keeping the proceedings believable. That is not the case here. A few developments, though entertaining, are difficult to digest, while some others feel far too convenient. The viva sequence is a blatant rip-off of a similar viral video that has already been watched by millions. The Reset Ramesh track is sweet but feels forced. The same applies to the imaginary flashback involving Goldy’s forefather, which takes away from the realism. Ultimately, it is the characters, rather than the plot developments, that impress viewers the most.

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya Performances:

Kay Kay Menon is seen in a character unlike any he has played before, and he aces it with remarkable sincerity. As the series progresses, one begins to admire Gyaneshwar Tripathi even more, which further enhances the impact of his performance. Prasanna Bisht delivers yet another marvellous performance after FARREY [2023] and Chiraiya. She is the soul of the show, and her scenes, especially those with Abhimanyu Singh, are memorable. Like Kay Kay Menon, Abhimanyu Singh also gets to play an unusual character and emerges as one of the show’s biggest surprises. His performance is likely to remind many viewers of the intimidating teachers they encountered during their school days. Naveen Kasturia is dependable as always. Ajitesh Gupta is a great find and raises laughs, while Annapurna Soni is aptly cast. Deven Bhojani is superb; only he could have pulled off the role with such conviction. Archana Puran Singh is excellent, and the unexpected twists in her character arc add considerably to the impact of her performance. Prachee Shah Pandya leaves a huge mark. Her character is adorable and may become a big talking point on social media. Biswapati Sarkar (Amit Mukhi; journalist) and Hussain Dalal (Karan Bindra) are in their element and are funny. V K Sharma (Reset Ramesh) is lovely, but his character is forced. Sameer Saxena, Lhakpa Lepcha (Bishnu Tamang; Hakka Haveli owner) and Bhagvathi Perumal (Vardharajan; TTPS) do well.

From the child actors, Umarr Navid Nirban (Bansi) steals the show, especially when he blackmails Meena sir. Akshara Padwal (Palak) makes her presence felt. The others who do a fine job are Aswanath Kumar (Kamal Kanth Kuttan), Abiral Limboo (Bishnu's son) and Aryan Prajapati (Purav

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya music and other technical aspects:

The songs of the show fail to make a mark. Sunny M R's background score is in sync with the theme of the show. Shaz Mohammed's cinematography is satisfactory. Shraddha V Vasugavade and Prashant Ray's production design and Shivangi Shrivastav's costumes are straight out of life. The location is also quite authentic. Harshit Sharma's editing is razor-sharp but too quick at times.

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya Review Conclusion:

On the whole, ADARSH BAAL VIDYALAYA works more because of its entertaining characters, witty dialogues and strong performances than its uneven and often far-fetched plotting. Kay Kay Menon, Prasanna Bisht and Abhimanyu Singh keep the show consistently engaging. Despite its flaws, this light-hearted take on the education system makes for an entertaining watch.

Rating - 3 stars

Also Read: Naveen Kasturia says playing a father in Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya was more challenging than being a counsellor

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.