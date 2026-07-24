Abhijeet Bhattacharya has opened up about the advice he gave fellow singer Udit Narayan after the latter found himself at the center of a major controversy in 2025. Udit had sparked widespread discussion after a video from one of his live concerts went viral, showing him kissing a female fan on the cheek and lips. The clip quickly triggered debates on social media, with many questioning issues surrounding personal boundaries and consent, while others defended the singer.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya opens up on supporting Udit Narayan amid 2025 kissing controversy: “Just accept it”

Looking back at the incident, Abhijeet revealed that he stood firmly by Udit's side during what he described as a difficult phase. According to the singer, he encouraged Udit not to shy away from the controversy but to acknowledge the incident openly instead of letting speculation grow. He also believed that fans often express their admiration in different ways and felt the matter should not have been blown out of proportion.

Speaking to Subhojit Ghosh, Abhijeet recalled the conversation he had with Udit. He said, “I stood with Udit many times, even when he had given up. I told Udit, ‘Just write yes, I accepted the kiss, because someone kissed me, then simply say yes, I'll do it too. If my fans come and hug me, I'll accept that too.' But when things started getting blown out of proportion, I told him, ‘Come on, you're Udit. If people don't want to kiss you, then who will they want to kiss? Out of 50 people, if someone gave you one kiss, why make such a big issue out of it?' I told him to say that he accepted it. After that, I said, ‘Now you can start doing it too,' and slowly he also began saying the same.”

Apart from discussing Udit Narayan's controversy, Abhijeet also reflected on another instance where he supported a fellow artist. He shared that he had stood by Sonu Nigam during one of the singer's past controversies as well. According to Abhijeet, while several people around Sonu chose to remain silent or distance themselves during the criticism, he decided to support his colleague through the difficult period.

Abhijeet's comments shed light on how he has stood by fellow singers during public controversies, emphasizing the importance of offering support to friends in challenging times.

Also Read : Abhijeet Bhattacharya takes dig at Neha Kakkar’s alleged Rs 1 crore fee demand: “Marketing karo, acche se karo”

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