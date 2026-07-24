Ranbir Kapoor recalls fear and self-doubt before playing Lord Rama in Ramayana; says, “There was so much fear, so much doubt”

Ranbir Kapoor attended San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, along with co-star Yash, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra, for a special panel on their upcoming film Ramayana.

Ranbir Kapoor recalls fear and self-doubt before playing Lord Rama in Ramayana; says, “There was so much fear, so much doubt”

On the sidelines of the event, Ranbir spoke about playing Lord Rama and said he had experienced fear and self-doubt when the role first came to him.

Speaking at the Ramayana panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Ranbir said, according to NDTV India, “I remember when the film was first offered to me, there was so much of fear, so much of doubt. ‘Will I be able to do this, am I capable enough?’ But I think that doubt changed into gratitude very early on. I think it was a blessing, an opportunity of a lifetime, and a moral responsibility. The Ramayana is ingrained in our subconscious. Lord Rama is the conscience keeper of millions of people around the world for generations, for more than 4000 years. He is somebody who embodies the triumph of the human spirit in times of adversities. He stands for courage, compassion, forgiveness, righteousness, and just to have the opportunity to represent that is very daunting.”

Ranbir said he later realised that portraying Lord Rama was less about trying to be perfect and more about approaching the role with honesty and faith.

He said, “Very early on, I understood that it just requires lot of faith, lot of belief, lot of truthfulness, and noble intentions. Our entire cast and crew had one noble intention, and that is to tell the story as authentically as we can.”

Ramayana will be released in two parts, with the first instalment arriving in theatres during Diwali 2026 and the second part during Diwali 2027.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, the film stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, along with Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi and Kunal Kapoor.

Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra.

Also Read: Yash defends Ranbir Kapoor’s Lord Rama casting in Ramayana; says, “He is a fabulous actor”

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