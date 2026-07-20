Naveen Kasturia has opened up about his role in the upcoming Prime Video series Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, revealing that portraying a father proved to be more challenging than playing a school counsellor.

Naveen Kasturia says playing a father in Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya was more challenging than being a counsellor

The actor essays the role of Mukul, a school counsellor who is also trying to navigate a complicated relationship with his young daughter. Speaking about preparing for the character, Kasturia said stepping into the role of a father required him to explore emotions he had not experienced personally.

Reflecting on the role, Naveen said: "Actually, if you ask me, I was more nervous about playing the father's part than playing the counsellor. I'm not a father in real life yet, so stepping into that emotional space was completely new for me. Understanding the dynamics between a father and daughter, the love, the awkwardness, and the struggle to communicate, was both challenging and exciting as an actor."

He also admitted that sharing screen space with child actors initially made him nervous: "I was also nervous about acting with children because they're so instinctive and honest. The little girl who plays my daughter is a phenomenal actor. Mukul loves his daughter deeply and wants to be her friend, but they're still unable to talk to each other the way they want to. I think that's something many families can relate to."

The actor added that the most rewarding aspect of the role was portraying the emotions that remain unsaid between the father and daughter: "The biggest challenge was portraying everything that remains unspoken between them. Those quiet moments carry so much emotion, and getting them right was one of the most rewarding experiences I've had as an actor."

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya is a comedy-drama that follows an unlikely headmaster and his team as they work to transform a school despite everyday challenges and limited resources. Directed by Himank Gaur and created by Biswapati Sarkar and Sameer Saxena under Posham Pa Pictures, the seven-episode series stars Kay Kay Menon, Archana Puran Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Naveen Kasturia, Deven Bhojani, Prachee Shah and others. The show is set to premiere on Prime Video on July 24.

Also Read: Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya: Archana Puran Singh recalls teachers wanted her to join the IAS or IFS; says, “They were genuinely disappointed”

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