Prime Video has unveiled the teaser of its upcoming MX Original series Waiting Hai, a dramedy that explores the familiar struggle of securing a confirmed railway ticket through the lens of a nationwide scam. Presented by Jio Studios and produced by Jar Pictures, the series is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans.

Waiting Hai teaser: Divyenndu and Bhuvan Arora lead a quirky railway ticket scam mystery on Prime Video

The series features Divyenndu and Bhuvan Arora in the lead, alongside Kumud Mishra, Vijay Maurya, Harshita Gaur, Srushti Tare and Sunita Rajwar in pivotal roles. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Ajay Rai, Waiting Hai combines elements of mystery, humour and crime against the backdrop of India’s railway ticketing system.

The teaser introduces Sugam Mishra, played by Divyenndu, a newly posted Railway Police officer who finds himself confronted with an unusual pattern while dealing with railway ticketing. While passengers struggle with long waiting lists, certain agents appear to get tickets confirmed with relative ease. The discrepancy leads Sugam to question whether there is more to the system than meets the eye.

As he begins investigating the matter, the story introduces Bhuvan Arora’s character, a tech-savvy hacker who appears to have his own connection to the ticketing racket. The teaser sets up a cat-and-mouse dynamic between Sugam and the hacker as the investigation gradually takes him closer to the people allegedly operating the scam.

With the railway waiting list serving as the starting point, Waiting Hai looks to turn an everyday travel frustration into a larger mystery. The teaser combines situational humour with elements of investigation, while the contrasting personalities of the police officer and hacker form the central dynamic of the series.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Waiting Hai marks another project that blends comedy with a crime-driven narrative. The filmmaker, who has previously helmed films including Anandi Gopal and Satyaprem Ki Katha, brings the story to the screen as a desi scam dramedy.

Waiting Hai will stream for free on Prime Video as an MX Original. The series will also be available on the MX Player Android app, now refreshed under the identity MX Player by Prime Video. The free, ad-supported service is available across mobile devices, Connected TVs, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video and Fire TV.

The makers are expected to announce the streaming date of Waiting Hai soon.

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