Sachet Tandon and Parampara Tandon have lent their voices and musical expertise to ‘Tu Mera Raiyyo’, the latest romantic track from the upcoming film Prem Keetanu. With lyrics penned by Kunaal Vermaa, the song explores themes of love, warmth and romance.

Sachet Tandon and Parampara Tandon unveil romantic track ‘Tu Mera Raiyyo’ from Prem Keetanu; watch

Following the release of ‘Undi Bundi’ and ‘Kaho Toh’, Gaurav Verma’s Avanika Films has unveiled ‘Tu Mera Raiyyo’ as the third song from the film’s album. The track features Veer Pahariya and Aafiya Sayed and adds another romantic element to the film’s music.

Sachet and Parampara recently shared a glimpse of the song through a social media performance, giving listeners a taste of their vocals and the melody.

Speaking about ‘Tu Mera Raiyyo’, Sachet Tandon and Parampara Tandon say, “‘Tu Mera Raiyyo’ will make you fall in love all over again as it captures the innocence of love and warmth, making it one of the biggest songs of the year. It always gives us a lot of joy to sing a song like this, knowing that it directly tugs heartstrings. We're overjoyed to have become a part of Prem Keetanu through ‘Tu Mera Raiyyo’, and we are equally excited for people to hear this one!”

The song focuses on the softer and more heartfelt side of romance, capturing the innocence and intensity associated with love. Following ‘Undi Bundi’ and ‘Kaho Toh’, it further expands the musical landscape of Prem Keetanu, a film centred on youth, friendship, romance and relationships. ‘Tu Mera Raiyyo’ is now available on Zee Music Company’s YouTube channel and across streaming platforms.

The film’s seven-song album features singers such as Sachet Tandon, Parampara Tandon, B Praak, Armaan Malik, Papon, Jubin Nautiyal, Madhur Sharma, Altamash Faridi, Shashi Suman and Brijesh Shandilya. Rappers Little Bhatia and Mazemusicc are also part of the album.

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and produced by Gaurav Verma under Avanika Films, Prem Keetanu is co-presented with Phars Films in association with Bhavana Studios. The film stars Veer Pahariya, Aafiya Sayed, Aparshakti Khurana, Rakesh Bedi and Nikhil Vijay.

The story follows a group of youngsters as they navigate friendship, first love, one-sided love and heartbreak while growing up. For Karki, known for Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai and Aspirants, the film marks a shift towards a lighter, youth-oriented genre. Veer Pahariya’s role also explores his dancing and comic side.

Also Read : Sachet-Parampara win legal battle over ‘Raanjhan’; copyright allegations by KMKZ rejected

More Pages: Prem Keetanu Box Office Collection

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