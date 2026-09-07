Preity G Zinta credits action team of her upcoming action-comedy for bringing Madam H’s high-stakes sequences to life: “They didn’t care about the hours; they were just there”

Preity G Zinta’s portrayal of the formidable Madam H has caught attention in the trailer of her upcoming action comedy, and there is growing anticipation among audiences to see her do action in a role unlike anything she has explored before. Bringing the character to life, however, came with its own set of challenges, particularly while filming the demanding action sequences.

Preity G Zinta credits action team of her upcoming action-comedy for bringing Madam H’s high-stakes sequences to life: “They didn’t care about the hours; they were just there”

Reflecting on the experience, Preity credits the action team for their tireless efforts behind the film’s high-octane sequences.

Speaking about the challenges of performing the action sequences, Preity G Zinta shared, “The action was very difficult, I have to say. I've always thought that actresses always have to work harder, you know, in songs and yeh and woh. When you see this (action sequences), it's a big thank you to the action team. I am, or Madam H, and everyone else is in the front. But it's the action team that worked tirelessly; all those guys that, you know, they didn't care about the hours; they were just there. And I want to say a huge thank you to all of them. They were just absolutely awesome. So, if anything, that I'm here is thanks to the action team.”

The film is written and directed by Kunal Kemmu. It follows two inseparable friends whose ordinary lives spiral into an unpredictable adventure, pushing their survival instincts and friendship to the limit. The film is headlined by Kemmu alongside Preity G Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Vanshika Dhir, and features Yashpal Sharma and Dinesh Lal Yadav in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Preity Zinta gets kadi chawal from neighbour in Paris while down with fever: “Brightened my day”

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