Vishal Mishra credits Yash for inspiring Tabaahi; says, “He thought of the word even before we made the song”

Vishal Mishra has credited Rocking Star Yash for playing a significant role in the creation of ‘Tabaahi’, the first song from Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which has been receiving an enthusiastic response from audiences.

Vishal Mishra credits Yash for inspiring Tabaahi; says, “He thought of the word even before we made the song”

Sharing a heartfelt note on Instagram, the singer-composer reflected on Yash's contribution to the song and revealed that the actor had come up with the word ‘Tabaahi’even before the track was created. Vishal described Yash as more than just a collaborator, referring to him as both a mentor and an elder brother.

“All the credit goes to my big bro @thenameisyash... He thought of the word ‘Tabaahi’ even before we made the song, and every inch of my creativity belongs to us,” Vishal wrote, while also calling Yash “simply the BEST.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishal Mishra (@vishalmishraofficial)

Vishal also expressed his gratitude to Toxic director Geetu Mohandas, revealing that it was Yash who introduced him to the filmmaker. He acknowledged Mohandas as "the energy behind it all" and ended his note on an optimistic note, writing, "Onwards and upwards for #Toxic."

The post gave fans an insight into the creative process behind ‘Tabaahi’, highlighting Yash's involvement in the film beyond his role as the lead actor. The song has been gaining popularity for its visuals as well as the on-screen chemistry between Yash and Kiara Advani, further building anticipation for the film.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is written, produced, and headlined by Yash under Monster Mind Creations in association with KVN Productions. The action drama also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi, and is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 26, 2026.

Also Read : Vishal Mishra mesmerises Toronto audience with soulful live performance of ‘Tabaahi’ from Toxic

More Pages: Toxic Box Office Collection

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