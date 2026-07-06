Toronto witnessed a memorable musical evening as singer Vishal Mishra enthralled the audience with a live performance of 'Tabaahi', the romantic rock ballad from the upcoming film Toxic. His heartfelt and emotionally rich vocals captivated concertgoers, who responded with loud cheers, applause, and sang along throughout the performance, making it one of the highlights of the event.

Vishal Mishra mesmerises Toronto audience with soulful live performance of ‘Tabaahi’ from Toxic

The live rendition has added further momentum to the growing popularity of 'Tabaahi', which has already become one of the most discussed tracks from Toxic. The song's success has only heightened anticipation for its much-awaited music video, which is expected to feature Yash and Kiara Advani. Fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing the duo's on-screen chemistry alongside the film's visually grand presentation.

The excitement surrounding the song has also been reflected across social media platforms, where listeners continue to praise both the composition and Vishal Mishra's powerful vocals. Many fans have expressed their eagerness for the official music video, believing it has the potential to create a massive impact online.

One user commented, "Song so good that if they released a video song, it would've shattered many YouTube records with those amazing visuals."

The overwhelming response highlights the increasing buzz around 'Tabaahi' and Toxic, with audiences eagerly awaiting the song's visual release. As excitement continues to build, the film's music is steadily strengthening expectations for one of the year's most anticipated cinematic releases.

Also Read : Zee Music Company bags music rights of Yash starrer Toxic in major 2026 deal with KVN Productions

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