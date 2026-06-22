Vir Hirani calls Rajkumar Hirani “man responsible for my birth and my employment” in cheeky Father’s Day 2026 note

Vir Hirani, who is set to make his OTT acting debut with the upcoming series Pritam and Pedro, marked Father’s Day with a light-hearted yet heartfelt tribute to filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. Taking to social media, Vir shared behind-the-scenes footage from the sets of the series, offering followers a glimpse of his father directing him during the shoot. Accompanying the video was a caption that reflected both gratitude and humour.

Vir Hirani calls Rajkumar Hirani “man responsible for my birth and my employment” in cheeky Father’s Day 2026 note

“The man responsible for my birth and my employment. Happy Father’s Day,” Vir wrote. The post quickly drew attention as it arrived just weeks before the release of Pritam and Pedro, a project that not only marks Vir’s acting debut in the streaming space but also Rajkumar Hirani’s first venture as a creator and producer in the OTT format.

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A new chapter for Vir Hirani

While Vir Hirani is now preparing for a major acting debut, his association with filmmaking and performance goes back several years.

A graduate of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London, Vir has explored storytelling through various creative avenues. He directed his first short film, Return Gift, at the age of 14, with the project later being screened at the International Children’s Film Festival of India.

He also gained attention for his short film The Obituary, while continuing to pursue acting and theatre. Among his notable stage performances was Letter of Suresh, directed by acclaimed theatre personality Feroz Abbas Khan.

Reunion with Arshad Warsi

Interestingly, Pritam and Pedro also reunites Vir with actor Arshad Warsi. The two had previously shared screen space in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., where a young Vir appeared as Arshad’s on-screen son.

Years later, they return together in a completely different setting as part of an ensemble cast that includes Vikrant Massey, Boman Irani and Mona Singh.

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What to expect from Pritam and Pedro

The recently released trailer of Pritam and Pedro hints at a story that blends humour, mystery and cybercrime elements. The series introduces viewers to a quirky set of characters and promises a light-hearted narrative driven by unexpected twists.

Created and produced by Rajkumar Hirani, the show marks an important milestone for both father and son. For Rajkumar Hirani, it is a first step into long-format streaming content. For Vir Hirani, it represents the beginning of a new phase in front of the camera.

As the release date approaches, Vir’s Father’s Day post offered a personal glimpse into their working relationship, highlighting the family connection behind one of the year’s most anticipated streaming releases.

Pritam and Pedro is scheduled to premiere on July 3.

Also Read: Arshad Warsi teasing Rajkumar Hirani over son Vir Hirani’s acting debut with Pritam Aur Pedro will leave you in splits; watch

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