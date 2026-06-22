The much-awaited film of the year, Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, has finally got a release date. After being pushed multiple times, the Yash-starrer will arrive in cinemas on August 26. In other words, the film will release on a Wednesday to coincide with the Onam festivities, Varamahalakshmi and Raksha Bandhan. For the Northern market, Raksha Bandhan will be the prominent festival and it falls on Friday, August 28. Interestingly, it’s rare to see not one, not two, but four major films planned for release during the same week.

Toxic vs Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 vs Vvan vs Eetha: Yash’s film triggers RARE 4-way Raksha Bandhan clash; Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani set for FIRST box-office face-off

The first film to book the coveted slot was Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. On March 13, the makers announced that the comic caper will release on August 28. Like the much-loved first part, the sequel stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, Parvin Dabas, Tara Sharma and others. While Khosla Ka Ghosla (2006) was directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the second instalment has been helmed by Prashant Bhagia. T-Series has also come on board as producer, along with Tandav Films, which had backed the original as well.

10 days later, it was announced that Vvan: Force Of The Forest would also release on August 28 to take advantage of the three-day weekend. It stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with TVF, the film is directed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Mishra. A comic book of the film was launched last month at Mumbai Comic Con 2026.

Then, on June 8, Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films announced that it would release Eetha on the same date – August 28. It features Shraddha Kapoor in the role of legendary Marathi Tamasha artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar. Directed by Laxman Utekar of Chhaava (2025) fame, the film also stars Randeep Hooda and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub.

As for Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, its new poster was announced with the release date, featuring lead actor Yash in dual avatars of Raya and Ticket. The film also features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles. It is directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups was initially scheduled to arrive in cinemas worldwide on March 19. Due to tensions in the Middle East, it was pushed to June 4. Then, it again got pushed. According to the official statement, the decision followed the film's presentation at Cinema Con, where it received a strong and encouraging response from global distributors and industry stakeholders, prompting the team to revisit and realign their release strategy.

Interestingly, while Vvan: Force Of The Forest stars Sidharth Malhotra, Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups features his wife Kiara Advani. In other words, this is the first time that the couple will have a clash.

Past Raksha Bandhan releases

Raksha Bandhan usually falls around Independence Day and hence, there have rarely been major releases timed around the festival. The last notable instance was in 2022, when Raksha Bandhan, starring Akshay Kumar, released on the festival day, Thursday, August 11. It clashed with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The makers also chose the date to take advantage of the extended Independence Day holiday period, as August 15 fell on a Monday that year.

In 2023, Raksha Bandhan fell in the last week of August, much like it does this year. Back then, it was Dream Girl 2 that benefited from the festive period. The Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer comedy released on August 25, while Raksha Bandhan was celebrated a few days later, on Wednesday, August 30 and Thursday, August 31.

Alson Read: Toxic release date announced: Yash-starrer to arrive in cinemas on August 26, 2026

More Pages: Eetha Box Office Collection

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