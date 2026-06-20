Arshad Warsi teasing Rajkumar Hirani over son Vir Hirani’s acting debut with Pritam Aur Pedro will leave you in splits; watch

Acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is all set to make his much-awaited streaming debut with Pritam Aur Pedro, a quirky series featuring Vikrant Massey, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Mona Singh, and marking the acting debut of his son, Vir Hirani. Ahead of the release, the makers unveiled a hilarious promotional video that has instantly struck a chord with audiences.

Arshad Warsi teasing Rajkumar Hirani over son Vir Hirani’s acting debut with Pritam Aur Pedro will leave you in splits; watch

The promo sees Rajkumar Hirani and Arshad Warsi pulling each other's leg in a hilarious exchange. As Rajkumar Hirani introduces the cast, he playfully presents Arshad as the "lead" before revealing Vir Hirani as the hero and Vikrant Massey as the villain, describing each of them in his signature humorous style. Arshad, not one to hold back, jokingly quips, "My shoulder and launch Vir's," while Vikrant adds to the fun by pointing out that Rajkumar Hirani made his directorial debut with Arshad, and now his son's acting debut also features him.

Netizens are loving the promo, calling it quirky, entertaining, and full of Hirani's trademark humor. Many believe that if the promo is this funny, the series itself is bound to be an absolute laugh riot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

A netizen wrote, “Raju sir + Arshad= pure chaos 😭love this vibe, Pritam Pedro promo dekhke lagta hai show aur bhi crazy hone wala hai.” Another fan wrote, “Bas in dono ko saath dekhna hi fun hai 😂 Pritam Pedro promo bhi full chaotic fun hai, show aur bhi acha hoga.”

“Hirani sir ka humour>>> always lands 😂 Pritam Pedro promo bhi same playful chaos show karta hai”, read a fan’s comment.

“3rd time collaborating together and still same energy 😂 inka combo hi alag hai, Pritam Pedro promo me bhi they’re pulling each other’s legs, crazy vibe hai “, wrote another fan. A comment read, “Same masti after 3 projects 😭 GOATED duo frrr, Pritam and Pedro trailer to already proof hai kitna solid dynamic hai” Another comment read, “Yeh dono saath ho toh content pakka Pritam Pedro me bhi you can see that leg pulling energy, show aur bhi fun hoga 😭🫣”

“Combo itna solid hai 😭 har baar same fun, Pritam Pedro promo ne bhi sab clearl show kar diya !” read another comment.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Avinash Arun, the series is created and produced by Rajkumar Hirani, marking his first step into the streaming space. Pritam and Pedro will stream from 3rd July, only on JioHotstar.

Also Read: Pritam And Pedro trailer launch: Arshad Warsi on his association with Rajkumar Hirani: “I think Raju has a little faith in me as an actor”

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