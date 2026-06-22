Prateik Smita Patil shared an emotional Father’s Day tribute to his maternal grandfather, thanking him for raising him after the loss of his mother, Smita Patil.

Actor Prateik Smita Patil marked Father’s Day by remembering the man he credits for raising him and shaping his values. Taking to social media on June 21, the actor shared an emotional note dedicated to his maternal grandfather, reflecting on their bond and the influence he continues to have on his life.

Prateik Smita Patil pays heartfelt tribute to maternal grandfather on Father’s Day 2026: “Words cannot express how lucky I was”

Sharing a photograph on Instagram, Prateik wrote, “happy father’s day to my reason my godfather. ♾️”

He went on to express his gratitude for the years they spent together, adding, “words cannot express how lucky i was to have you as my father and grandfather. i am forever indebted and grateful for your love and the years i spent with you in this physical world.”

Prateik Smita Patil pays tribute to the man who raised him

The post offered a glimpse into the deep connection Prateik shared with his grandfather, who played a central role in his upbringing following the death of his mother, legendary actress Smita Patil, in 1986. Reflecting on the lessons he inherited, the actor wrote, “the older i get the more i realise you were the greatest most dignified man i knew and will ever know in this lifetime.”

He also acknowledged the values instilled in him during his formative years, stating, “thank you for raising me and instilling your remarkable values in me i am the proudest man to be part of your extraordinary legacy.” The note concluded on an emotional note, with Prateik writing, “ill celebrate you everyday till our souls unite again and then we’ll celebrate you together for infinity PA.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prateik smita patil (@_prat)

Prateik Smita Patil and Raj Babbar’s dynamics

Prateik’s childhood has often been a subject of public discussion. His mother, acclaimed actress Smita Patil, passed away shortly after giving birth to him. Following her death, Prateik was raised primarily by his maternal grandparents and aunts.

His relationship with father Raj Babbar evolved over the years. While the two appeared to reconnect publicly when Prateik entered the film industry, recent developments have highlighted growing distance between them.

Earlier this year, ahead of his wedding to actress Priya Banerjee, Prateik chose not to invite Raj Babbar or members of his paternal family to the ceremony. Later, he formally adopted the name Prateik Smita Patil, dropping the Babbar surname and embracing his mother's legacy more prominently.

Also Read: “If misinformation paid bills…”: Prateik Smita Patil seemingly REACTS to Arya Babbar’s claim of seeking financial gain from Raj Babbar

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