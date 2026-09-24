Vir Das has received his third International Emmy nomination, with his latest Netflix stand-up special Vir Das: Fool Volume earning a nomination at the International Emmy Awards. With this recognition, Das becomes the first Indian performer to receive three International Emmy nominations for his work.

Vir Das becomes first Indian performer with three International Emmy nominations for Full Volume

The nomination adds another milestone to Das’ international career. His International Emmy journey began in 2021, when his Netflix special Vir Das: For India was nominated in the Comedy category. In 2023, he returned to the nominations with Vir Das: Landing, which went on to win the International Emmy for Comedy. The win also made him the first Indian comedian to receive the honour.

With Fool Volume, Das is now a three-time International Emmy nominee, with all three nominations coming for his Netflix comedy specials. The latest recognition also marks another collaboration with Netflix, with Vir Das: Fool Volume being his fifth special for the streaming platform.

The special was shot across Mumbai, London and New York. It was shaped by an unexpected setback when Das lost his voice shortly before he was scheduled to shoot the show. He subsequently rewrote the special in silence and performed much of it without rehearsal. The experience became central to the themes explored in the special, including silence, happiness, foolishness and finding one’s voice.

Speaking about the nomination, Vir Das said, “There’s something wonderfully strange about being nominated for an International Emmy for a show called Fool Volume. This special came from a period when I literally lost my voice, so to see something that began in silence travel this far is pretty surreal. For India was the first time I understood that our comedy could find a home on a global stage, Landing gave me an Emmy, and now Fool Volume has brought me back into that conversation. I’m incredibly grateful to Netflix, my team and everyone who helped make this very strange, very personal show. Three nominations is something I never imagined when we made the first one, so I’m just going to enjoy the fact that the fool keeps getting louder.”

The latest nomination adds to Das’ record of recognition at the International Emmys and continues the global journey of his stand-up work. With all three of his nominations coming for Netflix specials, Fool Volume marks another chapter in his association with the streaming platform.

Also Read : Vir Das to headline New York’s iconic Radio City Music Hall on January 30, 2027

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