Vir Das is set to take yet another significant step in his remarkable international comedy journey as he brings his ongoing global tour, I Say We Run, to the iconic Radio City Music Hall in New York on January 30, 2027.

Vir Das to headline New York’s iconic Radio City Music Hall on January 30, 2027

One of India’s biggest and most internationally recognised stand-up comedians, Vir Das has consistently taken Indian comedy to some of the world’s most prestigious stages. From the Sydney Opera House and Esplanade in Singapore to Carnegie Hall in New York, Das has built a global audience through his distinctive brand of stand-up, becoming one of the most prominent Indian comedians to establish a sustained international presence.

With his upcoming performance at Radio City Music Hall, Das adds another legendary venue to that list. Synonymous with some of the most celebrated live performances in the world, Radio City Music Hall has hosted generations of iconic artists and remains one of New York City’s most recognisable cultural landmarks.

The January 30 performance will be part of Das’ ongoing international tour, I Say We Run, which made its debut at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London. The tour will also make its way to Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai next month, before continuing its global run and arriving at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

The performance will mark one of the largest and most iconic venues he has headlined to date.

For Das, the Radio City Music Hall performance represents another landmark moment in a career that has seen Indian stand-up comedy travel far beyond its traditional boundaries. From performing for audiences across North America, Europe, Australia and Asia to becoming a familiar face on the international comedy circuit, Das has steadily built a career that bridges Indian and global audiences.

Speaking about the upcoming performance, Vir Das said, “Radio City Music Hall is one of those venues you grow up seeing and hearing about. To be able to walk onto that stage and perform my own comedy there is a pretty surreal feeling. I’ve been fortunate enough to perform at some incredible venues around the world, but every new room comes with its own sense of occasion. I can’t wait to bring this tour to New York and experience Radio City with the audience.”

The announcement comes at a time when Das continues to expand the global footprint of Indian comedy. His international touring journey has seen him perform at some of the most prestigious venues and comedy festivals worldwide, while his work across stand-up, television, film and writing has made him one of India’s most recognisable comedic voices internationally.

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