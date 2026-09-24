Richa Chadha has described 2026 as a particularly significant year for her husband, actor Ali Fazal, as she reflects on the professional journey that has brought him recognition across both streaming and theatrical projects. While Richa has been taking a slower approach to returning to acting after becoming a mother to their daughter Zuneyra Ida Fazal, she has continued to support Ali and celebrate his recent work.

Richa Chadha calls 2026 ‘The year of Ali Fazal’: “I’ve seen him when he lived in a shanty, I feel like maine iss din ke liye isko paal pos ke bada kiya hai”

Richa is currently balancing motherhood with her professional commitments. She is shooting for a Netflix India show and is also set to launch her travel series Musafiri on her new YouTube channel Phull Stop on September 25. The weekly series, which she has written and narrated, explores Mumbai through its cultural, architectural and anthropological history.

Speaking to SCREEN in an exclusive interview, Richa explained how motherhood influenced her decision to finally bring the project to life. “Questioning the world also comes from motherhood. That’s why people ask, ‘What will we leave behind for our children?’ This is a big reason for me to do the show. I’ve had this research document for 12 years, but I finally acted on it after becoming a mom,” she said.

Richa also opened up about the challenges of managing motherhood alongside her production company, Pushing Button Studios, which she runs with Ali. She admitted that balancing parenting, production, acting and her own well-being has been difficult. “It’s very difficult. I cry out of frustration. I’ve come back from something so transformative, and now have to multitask like a pro. “This is just that phase of my life where I have to raise a child, run a production company, focus on my acting career, and get back to my own health,” she said.

Despite stepping back from acting for a while, Richa has remained vocal about Ali's recent professional achievements. His work across Raakh, Lust Stories 3 and Mirzapur: The Movie has brought him both critical attention and commercial success. “What a year he’s having! How can I not champion him?,” she said.

Reflecting on their long relationship, Richa said she has witnessed Ali's struggles before his current phase of success. “Of course, it’s more complex than just being supportive, but not this year. We’ve been together for a long time. We’ve been married for six years. When I see the culmination of all the hard work he’s done over the years in 2026, there’s no complexity. There’s just pure happiness. I’ve seen him at the time when he lived in a shanty and owned a bicycle. He’s not only my partner, but also my friend. To see him overcome everything is just a very different feeling. I feel like maine iss din ke liye isko paal pos ke bada kiya hai,” she said.

Richa also recalled how some people from the industry had doubted Ali's prospects when they began their relationship. “When I announced my relationship, two members from the film industry called me and said, ‘Iss ladke ka kuchh nahi hoga‘,” she recalled. She further pointed to the response to his Hollywood film Victoria & Abdul, adding, “I can tell you that two people had said about that film, ‘Isko kaise mil gaya?’ To hold your own in front of Judi Dench is very hard,” she said.

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