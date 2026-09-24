This year, December is going to be a treat for moviegoers. Shraddha Kapoor’s much-awaited period drama, Eetha, will release on December 4. Two weeks later, December 18 will witness the epic clash between Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three. A week later, on December 24, Jumanji: Open World will clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated flick, King. While there’s tremendous excitement among audiences to watch these four diverse films during the holiday season, there’s also concern over how screen-sharing will play out. Many expect an intense tussle for screens, especially at single-screen cinemas.

EXCLUSIVE: PVR INOX’s Kamal Gianchandani predicts a “MONSTROUS December” with Avengers: Doomsday, Dune 3, Jumanji and King; dismisses screen-sharing fears: “We’ll handle it easily…it’s a good problem to have!”

Bollywood Hungama exclusively spoke with Kamal Gianchandani, Chief Business Planning & Strategy at PVR INOX Limited and CEO of PVR INOX Pictures Limited, about this aspect. When asked whether he expects screen-sharing problems to arise, he replied, “It’s a good problem to have! We have a very experienced team who have been doing it for ages. We’ll handle it. There’s no problem with respect to capacities. In India, we have enough and more capacity to now handle 2 or 3 big releases in the same week. We’ll handle it easily.”

Two days from now, on Friday, September 25, Avengers Endgame: Encore will release and is expected to open with a bang. Kamal Gianchandani predicted, “The advances are fantastic. It’ll smash all re-release records without a doubt.”

Interestingly, the hype surrounding the re-release of Avengers Endgame: Encore also indicates the enormous anticipation for the next film in the franchise, Avengers: Doomsday, which is expected to put up a huge number on its opening day.

Kamal Gianchandani agreed, “It’s a foregone conclusion. If Endgame is having this sort of a response, you can imagine the response that Doomsday will have. It’ll be a monstrous December with Doomsday, Dune: Part Three, Jumanji: Open World and King. December is shaping up to be absolutely massive this year.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: PVR INOX’s Kamal Gianchandani on Hollywood’s record-breaking India run: “People are tired of consuming films at home”; predicts Avengers Endgame: Encore will “SMASH all re-release records”; CONFIRMS India releases of Godzilla Minus Zero, Artificial

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