Vikrant Massey has carved a unique space for himself in the entertainment industry by taking on diverse roles across television, films, and streaming platforms. Ahead of the release of his upcoming Netflix series Musafir Cafe, in which he also serves as co-producer, the actor reflected on his career journey, revealing that he almost turned down Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak opposite Deepika Padukone due to self-doubt.

Vikrant Massey recalls why he hesitated to star opposite Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak; says, “I thought Deepika is a big star and we won’t look good together”

Speaking about avoiding being typecast, Vikrant said he has always tried to stay away from stereotypes and credited his audience for accepting him across different mediums. He said, “The last thing you want is to be bracketed. But I think I've also been very lucky, you know, lucky with the fact that just to sort of put it briefly. My audiences have been so gracious, so patient, graceful with me and I'm so grateful to them. Buy salsa Mujhe Dekreimo. Uh, TV Pe, Dekha, Cinema jacket, dictivikriti, uh, OTT, baby, Dekhre. It's because of that.”

The actor also acknowledged the filmmakers who believed in his abilities even when he struggled to believe in himself. “And yes, I also got very lucky with the collaborators I sort of encountered in that journey. They allowed me to sort of see myself in a different light, even when I was not willing to,” he said.

Recalling the people who shaped his career, Vikrant shared, “For example, a Konkana Sen Sharma saw Shutu (a character from A Death in Gunj) in me when I was not able to. So her faith in me sort of gave me the confidence to go against the grain and do what I otherwise would have not done. Or when an Excel came my way with the Mirzapur or when Vidhu Vinod Chopra came my way or, when a Meghna Gulzar came my way.”

One of those defining moments came when he was offered Chhapaak. Vikrant admitted that he initially questioned whether he would fit opposite Deepika Padukone and nearly backed out. “I remember during Chapaak, I said, 'Deepika is a big star. She's as tall as me. We won't look good'. So she (Meghna Gulzar) convinced me (to do the project). She said, ‘You guys will look good together. I want you to play the part, but these are the pre-requisites that I have.’ And I almost chickened out. It's also a lot of other people who've shown a lot of faith in me. It's it's an ongoing journey. So that gives you the confidence too.”

Meanwhile, Musafir Cafe, created by Sharanya Rajgopal and directed by Ruchir Arun, is based on Divya Prakash Dubey’s novel of the same name. The romantic drama stars Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto, Mahima Makwana, Adil Hussain, Rajeev Siddhartha, Anubha Fatehpuria, Loveleen Mishra, and Sadia Siddiqui. Produced by Terribly Tiny Tales (TTT) and Homemade Stories, the series premiered on Netflix on July 24.

Also Read: Vedika Pinto opens up about filming intimate scenes with Vikrant Massey in Musafir Cafe; says, “Once you feel safe, you stop worrying”

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