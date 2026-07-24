Star Cast: Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto, Mahima Makwana

Web Series Review: MUSAFIR CAFE is a relatable romantic drama with Vikrant Massey and Vedika Pinto’s fine acts

Director: Ruchir Arun

Synopsis:

MUSAFIR CAFE is the story of three characters at a crossroads, unfolding across two timelines. In 2018, Chander Mohan Sharma (Vikrant Massey) lives alone in Bhopal, away from his mother (Anubha Fatehpuria), and works at a company called DWD Logistics. At his mother’s insistence, he meets prospective brides for an arranged marriage. During one such meeting, he crosses paths with Sudha Tripathi (Vedika Pinto), a lawyer. Though they initially reject each other, they soon grow attracted to one another. Circumstances eventually lead them to start living together in Chander’s flat. A parallel track is set eight years later, in 2026. Chander has fulfilled his dream of opening Musafir Cafe in Mussoorie. He runs the cafe with his partner, Preeti Kaushik (Mahima Makwana). The two are deeply in love, but Chander is yet to completely move on from Sudha. What happens next forms the rest of the series.

Musafir Cafe Story Review:

MUSAFIR CAFE is based on a book by Divya Prakash Dubey. The story is relatable and deals with the complexities of modern-day dating. Sharanya Rajgopal's screenplay is breezy and filled with moments from everyday life. At the same time, the writing leaves a lot to be desired, especially in the present-day portions. Sharanya Rajgopal's dialogues are witty and add to the humour.

Ruchir Arun’s direction is simple and effective. The show goes against the prevailing trend, as it features no violence, bloodshed or abusive language. Even the intimate scenes are treated aesthetically, making the series comfortable to watch with the family. The track involving Chander and Sudha is highly memorable, and one is likely to have a smile throughout their scenes. Moreover, the supporting characters complement their love story well, while their introductory scenes are entertaining, be it Mala Didi or Chander’s mother. The latter’s entry sequence, in particular, is hilarious. The conflicts that arise in Chander and Sudha’s relationship add the required drama. Since both timelines run parallel, one remains intrigued to know what transpired between them. Lastly, the episodes are short, and the entire series has a runtime of just around four hours.

On the flipside, while the makers present the Chander-Sudha love story in all its glory, they fail to do equal justice to the track involving Chander and Preeti. Their first meeting and the development of their relationship are merely explained through dialogue. In the absence of visual representation, their love story fails to create the desired impact. Similarly, the track involving Mark (Adil Hussain) and Nilima (Sadiya Siddiqui) seems half-baked. Viewers learn how they entered the protagonists’ lives and what happened to them later, but the events in between remain largely unexplored. Rahil Qureshi’s (Rajeev Siddhartha) character also fails to leave the desired impact. The climax is abrupt and ends on a cliffhanger, which might not appeal to all viewers. Ironically, a show that extensively explores the idea of closure fails to provide closure to its audience. Another issue is that even the otherwise engaging Chander-Sudha romantic track might leave viewers puzzled, as Sudha’s behaviour at certain crucial moments comes across as unfair.

Musafir Cafe Performances:

Vikrant Massey, who has been seen in intense and even negative roles lately, brings back his OG romantic side. He slips into such roles effortlessly and moreover, his performance is now even more nuanced in such characters. He also convincingly passes off as a man in his mid-20s in the 2018 scenes. Vedika Pinto outshines everyone else in the show and delivers a power-packed performance, even though some of her character’s actions are bewildering. Mahima Makwana puts up a sincere performance and one wishes her character had more to do in the show. Anubha Fatehpuria is very memorable, especially in her entry scene. Adil Hussain delivers an adorable performance while Sadiya Siddiqui lends able support. Rajeev Siddhartha is fine but is let down by the writing. Ranjana Aanjjan Srivastav (Mala Didi) delivers an entertaining performance and same applies to Ismeet Kaur Kohli (Gargi). Loveleen Mishra (Sudha's mother) and Karan Mally (Kushal Pandit; also the show's casting director) are fair.

Musafir Cafe music and other technical aspects:

The songs are well-woven into the narrative. The male and female versions of 'Tera Hua Sahiba' are the best of the lot, followed by 'Kaafi Hai Na', 'Kaisi Jadugari' and 'Rozaana'. Neel Adhikari's background score is non-interfering and flows beautifully.

Aniruddha Patankar's cinematography is spectacular. The locales of Mussoorie are captured beautifully, yet the cinematography never makes the show resemble a tourism advertisement. Naveen Lohara's production design is classy. Rohini Bose's costumes are realistic and stylish, especially the ones worn by Vikrant Massey and Vedika Pinto. Yasha Jaidev Ramchandani's editing is slick and unhurried.

Musafir Cafe Review Conclusion:

On the whole, MUSAFIR CAFE is a warm, breezy and relatable romantic drama, elevated by Vikrant Massey and Vedika Pinto’s performances, witty dialogues, soothing music and picturesque visuals. However, the underdeveloped parallel tracks and abrupt climax dilute its overall impact.

Rating - 3 stars

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