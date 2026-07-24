Amitabh Bachchan is all set to return to the hot seat as host of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18, with the much-awaited new season officially going on floors on August 1, 2026. The veteran actor will commence shooting on a specially designed set at Mumbai's Film City ahead of the show's premiere later this month.

Amitabh Bachchan begins shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 on August 1; new season to premiere on August 10

Sony Entertainment Television has already begun building anticipation by unveiling the first promo of the upcoming season, which introduces this year's theme, "Is Baar... Sochna Padega." The campaign signals a fresh approach to the long-running quiz show, encouraging contestants to focus not only on knowledge but also on careful thinking and decision-making before locking in their answers.

Set against the backdrop of a golf course, the latest promo features Amitabh Bachchan drawing a comparison between the sport and life's important decisions. Through the campaign, the makers suggest that success often depends on pausing to think rather than rushing to respond. In the promo, Bachchan says, "Bachpan main humein sikhaya gaya tha ki jo pehle jawab de, sabse sahi wahi hai. Lekin zindagi mein kai baar, pehla jawab hi sahi nahi hota. Toh is baar KBC mein, jawab dene se pehle khud ko zara rokna padega. Nahi samjhe? Is baar... sochna padega."

The new season is expected to introduce a format that places greater emphasis on critical thinking and strategy while retaining the core essence of the beloved quiz show. The promo hints that contestants may benefit from taking a moment to analyse their choices instead of relying solely on instinct or speed.

Kaun Banega Crorepati has remained one of Indian television's most successful and enduring reality shows, with Amitabh Bachchan serving as its face for nearly two decades. The show's mix of knowledge, inspiring contestant stories, and Bachchan's interactions with participants has helped it maintain a loyal audience over the years.

Season 18 will continue that legacy while introducing a fresh thematic identity aimed at making the game more thought-provoking for both contestants and viewers. With shooting beginning on August 1, preparations are now underway for the show's return to television.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 is scheduled to premiere on August 10, 2026, and will air Monday to Friday at 9:00 PM on Sony Entertainment Television, while also streaming on Sony LIV.

Also Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 gets premiere date; Amitabh Bachchan introduces new ‘Sochna Padega’ theme in first promos

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