Vedika Pinto opens up about filming intimate scenes with Vikrant Massey in Musafir Cafe; says, “Once you feel safe, you stop worrying”

Vedika Pinto has shared insights into her experience of filming intimate scenes with Vikrant Massey for the upcoming Netflix romantic drama Mussafir Cafe. Speaking about the process, the actress said that intimacy workshops conducted before filming helped create a safe and respectful environment, allowing both actors to focus on delivering authentic performances.

Vedika Pinto opens up about filming intimate scenes with Vikrant Massey in Musafir Cafe; says, “Once you feel safe, you stop worrying”

Reflecting on her collaboration with Vikrant, Vedika described the actor as supportive and generous, adding that the preparation sessions played a crucial role in establishing mutual trust and comfort from the very beginning of the project. According to her, the workshops made it easier to approach emotionally demanding scenes without unnecessary pressure.

“Working with Vikrant was honestly a joy. He’s an incredibly generous actor. He really listens, and when you’re acting opposite someone who’s that present, it naturally makes your own performance more honest. We also had a really healthy working relationship from day one. We did intimacy workshops before filming, which created a space built on trust, respect and comfort. I think that’s so important because once you feel safe, you stop worrying about how you look and start focusing on the truth of the scene,” Vedika told news agency IANS.

The actress also revealed that she and Vikrant followed a simple but meaningful ritual before shooting several emotional and intimate sequences. The practice, she said, encouraged them to stay present and embrace spontaneity while performing.

“We also had this tiny ritual before a lot of our takes where we’d look at each other and just say, ‘Let’s play.’ It sounds simple, but it reminded us not to overthink. Acting is reacting, and some of our favourite moments happened because we gave ourselves permission to be spontaneous,” she added.

Mussafir Cafe marks another important milestone in Vedika Pinto's career following her performance in Nischanchi. In the show, she stars alongside Vikrant Massey in a romantic drama that explores the complexities of human relationships, love and heartbreak. Directed by Anish Shah, the film also features Mahima Makwana in a pivotal role.

The upcoming Netflix series is expected to present an emotionally layered narrative, with its story centred on love, loss and personal connections. Mussafir Café is set to stream from July 24.

Also Read : ‘Kaafi Hai Na’ from Musafir Cafe released ahead of Netflix premiere; watch

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