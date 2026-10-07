Vijay Varma on choosing interesting roles over stardom: “I don’t want the burden of carrying the success, I want to take risks”

Vijay Varma is at a phase in his career where his performances and varied choice of roles continue to draw attention. From the response to Matka King to his appearance in Lust Stories 3, the actor has taken on projects that allow him to explore different characters while also showcasing his screen presence.

Vijay Varma on choosing interesting roles over stardom: “I don’t want the burden of carrying the success, I want to take risks”

With Matka King set to return with a new season, Varma has demonstrated his ability to lead a project. However, the actor says that being the central face of a project is not something he is constantly seeking. Instead, he appears more interested in choosing characters and stories that offer him an opportunity to experiment.

Speaking about his approach to selecting roles, Varma said, “I actually prefer the opposite.” Reflecting on his work in Lust Stories 3, he added, “I think it’s important to balance things out. I don’t want the burden of carrying the success or the failure of a project all the time. I also want to go have fun with the roles and take risks. The story will always be king.”

His perspective also reflects his willingness to move between conventional leading roles and characters that give him the opportunity to explore different shades as a performer. While Varma has the screen presence associated with a leading man, his choices have often allowed him to move away from a fixed mould.

His upcoming projects also reflect this approach. The actor has Family Business, Antony, Matka King 2 and a few unannounced projects in the pipeline. The varied lineup is expected to give him opportunities to take on different kinds of roles and continue experimenting with his performances.

Rather than focusing only on the scale of his role, Varma appears to be prioritising the story and the character he gets to play. His comments suggest that he wants to maintain a balance between projects where he takes the lead and those that allow him to explore something different, while continuing to take creative risks.

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