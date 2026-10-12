Bollywood actresses have shown how to grab the spotlight this Navratri.

Navratri is in the air, and we can feel it all! What better occasion than this to fetch the most embellished outfit from your wardrobe and gear up for garba raas! When it comes to taking fashion cues for the festivities, Bollywood actresses have shown how to grab the spotlight this Navratri.

Bhumi Satish Pednekkar to Raashii Khanna: 5 Bollywood actresses showing ways to dress up this Navratri

Here are 5 actresses showing us how to dress this Navratri:

Bhumi Satish Pednekkar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Satish Pednekkar (@bhumisatishpednekkar)

Bhumi Satish Pednekkar keeps it heavily embellished in a metallic structured blouse paired with a full-length black skirt with fine geometric patterns. The actress keeps her look neat with a sleek bun and accessorises her look with oxidised jewellery.

Raashii Khanna

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Raashii Khanna keeps it clean and ethnically sophisticated by donning an off-white kurta-skirt set featuring heavy embellishments and golden details. The actress keeps her hairstyle sleek and layers her look with statement jewellery and mojaris.

Sharvari

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharvari 🐯 (@sharvari)

Sharvari looks straight out of a regal frame in a white anarkali set laden with golden work all across and a high-rise collar. While she lets the outfit speak volumes, she elevates its effect with statement earpieces and kadas.

Kriti Sanon

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Kriti Sanon brings in the pop of colour with a multi-coloured lehenga decorated with mirrored dangling details. The actress lets the outfit take center stage and complements it with a choker set and elevated rings.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor shows how to channel the main-character energy in a black chanya choli set with enhanced mirror work all across the blouse. The actress amplifies the outfit’s appeal with dramatic earpieces and kadas, bringing the look a full circle.

Which of these looks are you pulling out of your wardrobe this Navratri season?

Also Read: Want the perfect Navratri look? Steal these 9 Bollywood looks from Katrina Kaif to Lauren Gottlieb to Alia Bhatt and more

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