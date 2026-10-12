Bhumi Satish Pednekkar has spoken out against the alleged harassment and assault of women protesters in Delhi, questioning the contradiction between worshipping goddesses during festivals and respecting women in everyday life. The actor took to Instagram Stories on Sunday, sharing two posts that highlighted the issue following reports and videos of women protesters allegedly being assaulted during the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) demonstration in the national capital.

Bhumi Satish Pednekkar speaks out against alleged assault on Women Protesters in Delhi: “Disturbing, wrong and unacceptable. Shame!”

In one of her stories, Bhumi drew attention to the disparity between religious practices and the treatment of women. The post she shared pointed out how men worship goddesses during the nine days of Navratri but often fail to uphold the same respect for women in their daily lives.

The post read, “And for the next act: men will worship a goddess for nine straight days, then burn Ravan for abducting a woman and then go right back to harassing the women for the other 365 days. Quite a performance.”

In another Instagram Story, the actor shared a report stating that Delhi Police had arrested four men who were allegedly seen assaulting women protesters in a viral video from the CJP demonstration. Reacting to the visuals circulating online, Bhumi condemned the alleged treatment of women and children.

She wrote, “These videos circulating of women & children being abused and harassed are disturbing, wrong and unacceptable. Shame!”

The actor's posts came amid scrutiny of the police response to Saturday's demonstrations in Delhi. Thousands of people were detained as authorities moved to prevent a planned protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Videos and eyewitness accounts of the police action subsequently raised questions about how demonstrators, including women, were treated during the proceedings.

According to reports, the Supreme Court later directed authorities to ensure that detentions were carried out in accordance with the law and that citizens' freedom of movement was not unlawfully restricted.

Bhumi has used her social media platform to raise concerns about gender equality and other social issues. Through her latest posts, the actor highlighted the need to look beyond symbolic gestures of reverence and focus on the everyday treatment of women.

Her remarks also drew attention to the importance of ensuring women's safety, dignity and freedom to express themselves, particularly in public spaces. The posts underscored the contradiction between celebrating women as goddesses during festivals and the alleged harassment and mistreatment of women in society.

Also Read : Bhumi Pednekkar marks 3 years of Thank You For Coming: “The pure liberation I felt doing this film”

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