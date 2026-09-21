In a special cricketing moment that bridges Bollywood and the sport, former India captain Rahul Dravid has gifted actor Abhishek Bachchan his iconic No. 19 jersey, personally signed with a handwritten note. The message on the jersey reads: “Dear Abhishek, thank you for your support to the game. Best always, Rahul Dravid.” The exchange has quickly become a talking point, given Dravid’s stature in Indian cricket and Abhishek’s growing involvement in sports ventures.

Abhishek Bachchan receives signed no. 19 jersey from Rahul Dravid as a gift amid ETPL’s European debut

The gesture comes as the inaugural European T20 Premier League (ETPL) approaches its climax in Dublin. The tournament, now in its decisive phase, features six franchises representing Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands, bringing together international cricketing names and emerging European talent. The Qualifier is scheduled for September 19, with the Final on September 20, marking the culmination of the league’s first season.

Abhishek Bachchan is co-founder of ETPL, having launched the league alongside Saurav Banerjee, Priyanka Kaul and Dhiraj Malhotra. He is currently in Dublin as the tournament heads into its concluding matches, overseeing operations and stakeholder engagements during the league’s landmark first season. His presence on the ground has been focused on ensuring smooth execution as the league seeks to establish itself on the European cricket calendar.

The ETPL has already drawn attention for its structural approach. The World Cricketers’ Association recently stated that “ETPL sets the benchmark,” acknowledging the league’s efforts to establish professional standards from the outset. This recognition adds credibility to the tournament’s ambitions of becoming a sustainable pathway for European players while attracting global attention.

Dravid’s gift—bearing the number he wore throughout his celebrated career—adds emotional weight to ETPL’s debut edition. For Abhishek, who has consistently backed sports initiatives, the jersey serves as both a personal memento and a symbol of wider collaboration between entertainment and cricket. It also reflects a growing trend of Indian film personalities investing in sports infrastructure and leagues, seeing them as long-term growth areas.

As ETPL wraps up its first season, the Dravid – Abhishek moment highlights how the sport’s ecosystem is expanding beyond traditional boundaries, with new leagues, stakeholders and cross-industry partnerships shaping its future.

Also Read: European T20 premier league gets recognition from World Cricketers’ Association, Abhishek Bachchan reacts

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