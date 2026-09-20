The actor shared BTS glimpses from the Netflix anthology while reflecting on his experience of working with the filmmaker.

Gurfateh Pirzada calls Kiran Rao “an absolute dream to work with” after Lust Stories 3 release: “I’m so glad she took this shot on and with me”

Gurfateh Pirzada has shared a glimpse into his experience of working with filmmaker Kiran Rao on Lust Stories 3. Following the release of the Netflix anthology, the actor took to social media to share behind-the-scenes pictures and express his gratitude to Rao for giving him the opportunity to be part of her segment.

Gurfateh Pirzada calls Kiran Rao “an absolute dream to work with” after Lust Stories 3 release: “I’m so glad she took this shot on and with me”

Sharing BTS moments from the project, Gurfateh wrote, “There’s so much to say about this film…50 hour shifts…zero sleep…and juggling different personalities….the way it all happened and the way we pulled it off was pretty unreal tbh. So much love to all the people involved and the the most to our very own @raodyness…. An absolute dream to work with and I’m so glad she took this shot on and with me! #LUSTSTORIES3 is live on @netflix_in. I hope you all are liking what we’ve done and I hope you enjoy Karan, Arjun and Lisa equally.”

Gurfateh plays the leading man in Kiran Rao’s segment in Lust Stories 3, which also features Sana Thampi as the leading lady. The anthology, the third installment in the Lust Stories franchise, premiered on Netflix on September 18, 2026.

The release comes shortly after Gurfateh’s appearance in The Revolutionaries, Nikkhil Advani’s period drama in which he portrayed revolutionary Bagha Jatin. The two projects offer the actor distinctly different roles, with Lust Stories 3 marking another addition to his recent work.

For Gurfateh, the back-to-back releases also come after a period during which several projects he had been associated with did not reach audiences. With The Revolutionaries and Lust Stories 3 now available, the actor has been able to present two different performances to viewers within a short span.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurfateh Singh Pirzada (@gurfatehpirzada)



Beyond his current releases, Gurfateh has several projects lined up. His upcoming work includes a romantic comedy with Imran Khan and Bhumi Pednekar, Call Me Bae Season 2, and Dynasty.

With Lust Stories 3 now streaming on Netflix, Gurfateh’s collaboration with Kiran Rao has added another project to his growing body of work, while his social media post offered a personal account of the experience behind the anthology segment.

Also Read: Sana Thampi on Lust Stories 3 debut: “I didn’t know it was Kiran Rao’s film till auditions”

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