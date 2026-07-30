The actor, currently enjoying a quiet holiday in the Swiss Alps, happily posed for a selfie with a fan during an unplanned meeting at the ‘Top of Europe’.

Vijay Varma's ongoing vacation in Switzerland has caught the attention of fans after an unexpected encounter with one of his admirers at Jungfraujoch, one of the country's most iconic tourist destinations. The actor, who has been taking a break from his professional commitments, was recently spotted by a fan during a visit to the snow-covered mountain peak, popularly known as the "Top of Europe."

Vijay Varma enjoying his Switzerland vacation goes viral after fan’s unexpected Jungfraujoch encounter

The chance meeting soon made its way to social media after the fan shared a selfie with Vijay on Instagram. Along with the picture, the fan reflected on the memorable experience with a heartfelt caption that quickly resonated with social media users. "Sometimes missing the train is exactly how you're meant to catch the moment. Meeting @itsvijayvarma at Jungfraujoch wasn't on the itinerary."

The post soon gained traction online, with several fans reacting to the coincidence and praising Vijay for taking the time to interact with admirers despite being on a personal vacation.

The photograph features Vijay smiling alongside the fan against the scenic backdrop of the Swiss Alps. Surrounded by snow-clad mountains and clear blue skies, the actor appeared to be enjoying his holiday in a casual winter look, sporting a green jacket paired with a backpack. His relaxed appearance and willingness to stop for a photograph added to the warmth of the interaction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uttam Sharma (@aawaraa._hu)



While Vijay has largely kept his Switzerland trip away from the spotlight, occasional glimpses shared by fans have offered a peek into his travels. The actor appears to be making the most of his time away, exploring the country's picturesque landscapes before returning to work.

Known for balancing intense performances with a grounded public persona, Vijay has often been appreciated for his interactions with fans. The latest encounter has once again highlighted that side of the actor, with many social media users describing the meeting as a memorable surprise.

On the work front, Vijay Varma has a busy slate of projects lined up. Following the success of Matka King, which has already been renewed for a second season, the actor is gearing up for several major releases. He will next be seen in Family Business, where he shares screen space with Anil Kapoor, followed by Antony, co-starring Sunny Deol. Vijay also has the anthology Lust Stories 3 in the pipeline, further expanding his diverse lineup across films and streaming platforms.

As the actor continues to enjoy his Swiss getaway, his unexpected fan encounter at Jungfraujoch has become a reminder that some of the most memorable travel moments are often the ones that aren't planned.

Also Read: Vijay Varma seemingly reacts to Instagram unfollows after backing NEET protests: “Sab batana nahi hota”

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