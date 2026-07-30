The ongoing season of Netflix's Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa continues to generate headlines for its heated confrontations and controversial remarks. In the latest episode, Vikas Gupta made a special appearance and directly confronted Shilpa Shinde over her recent comments about actress Shivangi Joshi, calling her out for making personal remarks on national television.

Vikas Gupta confronts Shilpa Shinde over remarks on Shivangi Joshi in Lock Upp: “Sharam nahi aayi?”

The confrontation comes days after Shilpa Shinde made controversial statements about Shivangi Joshi inside the Lock Upp house. Referring to rumours surrounding Shivangi's personal life, Shilpa alleged that the actress had been romantically linked with several of her co-stars, including Mohsin Khan from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kushal Tandon from Barsatein, and Harshad Chopda from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4. She had also commented on the reported age gap between Shivangi and Kushal, drawing criticism both inside and outside the show.

Addressing Shilpa during his appearance, Vikas Gupta strongly objected to the nature of her comments and questioned why she chose to discuss another woman's personal life on television. “Aap kitni badtameez hain aapko maalum hai? Aap ne kitni gandi baatein boli uske ke baare mei? Matlab itni badtameezi? Ram Kapoor ko bola iss mote ke saath soungi main (Do you even realize how rude you are? You said such disgusting things about her. How can someone be so disrespectful? You even said, 'I'll sleep with this fat man,' referring to Ram Kapoor).”

He further criticized Shilpa for discussing sensitive personal matters on the show and shared, “Kisi ki personal life ko itni badtameezi se nahi karni chahiye. Ek ladki ki virginity discuss kar rahe the on National Television? Sharam nahi aayi (No one's personal life should be discussed in such a disrespectful manner. You were discussing a girl's virginity on national television? Weren't you ashamed?).”

Earlier, Shilpa had defended her remarks while speaking to fellow contestant Shreya Kalra. “Bahar ki jo sachai hai woh main bol rahi hoon, jisko jaise lena hai le le (I'm only speaking about what I believe is the truth outside the house. People can interpret it however they want),” she had said.

The controversy had already prompted a response from the show's hosts, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, who cautioned Shilpa against making personal remarks about individuals and bringing outside information into the game. They reminded contestants to focus on the competition rather than discussing the private lives of people who are not part of the show.

Vikas Gupta's confrontation has further intensified the debate surrounding Shilpa's comments, with the episode sparking widespread discussion among viewers on social media. As Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa progresses, the incident has become one of the season's most talked-about moments, once again putting the spotlight on the boundaries between gameplay and personal attacks in reality television.

Also Read: Riteish Deshmukh SLAMS Yogesh Rawat after his “No Yogesh, No Lock Upp” claim: “We don’t need you”

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