Vijay Varma shared a cryptic Instagram Story after supporting the NEET protests, seemingly reacting to followers who unfollowed him.

Actor Vijay Varma appears to have reacted to people unfollowing him on Instagram following his recent posts supporting the ongoing students' protest over the alleged NEET paper leak controversy.

Vijay Varma seemingly reacts to Instagram unfollows after backing NEET protests: “Sab batana nahi hota”

On Sunday, the actor shared a cryptic message on his Instagram Stories. Along with a GIF, Vijay wrote in Hindi, "Chup chap bhi unfollow kar sakte ho.. sab batana nahi hota (You can unfollow quietly too. You don't have to announce everything)," followed by a laughing emoji.

While Vijay did not mention anyone directly, the post has sparked speculation that it was aimed at those who unfollowed him after he expressed support for the ongoing protests.

Vijay Varma had backed NEET protesters

The actor has been among the few Bollywood celebrities to publicly support the student movement. In recent days, he used his social media platforms to express solidarity with students protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET paper leak.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

Vijay also extended support to education reform advocate Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike demanding accountability over the alleged examination paper leaks and broader reforms in the education system.

The protests have attracted nationwide attention, with students demanding action against those responsible for the alleged irregularities and seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Also Read: Vijay Varma explains why he loves playing anti-heroes; says, “People connect deeply with imperfections”

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