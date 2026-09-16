Vijay Varma has confirmed that Matka King will return for a second season. The actor shared the update on social media, putting an end to speculation surrounding a cryptic post he had shared a day earlier.

Vijay Varma announces Matka King season 2 with first episode script: “Ek aur baazi”

On Tuesday, Vijay had posted a picture expressing gratitude to spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and hinted that he was beginning a new journey. The post led fans to speculate about which of his upcoming projects he was referring to.

The actor has now revealed that the project is the second season of Prime Video’s Matka King. Vijay shared a selfie from the production office, posing in front of the Matka King poster, with the caption, “At the office for…”

He followed it with a picture of the script for the first episode of the upcoming season. Titled “Season 2 x Episode 1: Ek Aur Baazi”, the episode has been created and written by Abhay Koranne. Sharing the script, Vijay wrote, “Ek aur baazi ;)” while the show’s title theme played in the background.

Vijay is set to reprise his role as Brij Bhatti in the second season. The first season followed Brij Bhatti and his rise in the world of matka gambling, with the story set against the backdrop of 1950s Bombay.

The actor’s return as Brij Bhatti also marks the continuation of the character that formed the centre of the first season. Vijay underwent a physical transformation and adopted a period-specific look for the role.

While details about the storyline of Season 2 have not been revealed yet, the title of its opening episode, “Ek Aur Baazi”, suggests that the new chapter will continue the high-stakes world established in the first season.

With the first episode script now in hand, production on the second season of Matka King is underway, with Vijay Varma returning as Brij Bhatti.

Also Read: Vijay Varma wins Best Performance for Matka King at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2026: “I’m just lucky to get this part”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.