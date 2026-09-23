Directed by Aditya Datt, the movie is set to release in theatres on November 27.

The much-awaited song ‘Afsaana Banaaya Aapne’ from Gunmaaster G9 was released today, bringing back together Emraan Hashmi and Himesh Reshammiya once again. The track has quickly caught the attention of listeners online, with several netizens praising its nostalgic sound and the combination of Emraan and Himesh. The overall reaction highlights that it’s one of the biggest romantic songs of the year.

Netizens shower praise on ‘Afsaana Banaaya Aapne’ from Gunmaaster G9, call it a “nostalgic throwback”

‘Afsaana Banaaya Aapne’ has particularly reminded fans of the music associated with the 2000s, with many recalling the actor-singer collaborations from that era. One netizen, Prigun, wrote, “Emraan Hashmi + Himesh Reshammiya = 2000s nostalgia unlocked. 😭❤️‍🔥 They really brought that era back with one song. When Emraan Hashmi screen presence meets Himesh Reshammiya iconic vocals, magic happens. Afsaana Banaaya Aapne is officially on repeat! 🔥🎶 Gunmaaster G9.”

Emraan Hashmi + Himesh Reshammiya = 2000s nostalgia unlocked. 😭❤️‍🔥

They really brought that era back with one song.

When #EmraanHashmi screen presence meets #HimeshReshammiya iconic vocals, magic happens. #AfsaanaBanaayaAapne is officially on repeat! 🔥🎶#GunmaasterG9 pic.twitter.com/VzdPWoxFfl — Prigun (@priOpiens) September 23, 2026

Another reaction praised Himesh’s return with the track while highlighting Genelia Deshmukh’s presence in the song. The netizen wrote, “The OG rockstar Himesh Reshammiya is back with a banger. Afsaana Banaaya Aapne It's a purely nostalgic vibe to witness the lethal combo of Emraan Hashmi x Himesh Reshammiya after a long time. Genelia Deshmukh's cuteness is the cherry on the cake. This one is an instant hit.”

The OG rockstar #HimeshReshammiya is back with a banger. #AfsaanaBanaayaAapne ​It's a purely nostalgic vibe to witness the lethal combo of #EmraanHashmi x Himesh Reshammiya after a long time. Genelia Deshmukh's cuteness is the cherry on the cake. This one is an instant hit.… — MASS (@Freak4Salman) September 23, 2026

Hemant Bhavsar shared a nostalgic post saying, “The duo that practically raised our generation’s playlist is finally back! 🔥Himesh Reshammiya × Emraan Hashmi (HR + Emmy 2.0). Chartbuster era unlocked once again. 🎧💥.”

The duo that practically raised our generation’s playlist is finally back! 🔥 Himesh Reshammiya × Emraan Hashmi (HR + Emmy 2.0).

Chartbuster era unlocked once again. 🎧💥#EmraanHashmi #HimeshReshammiya #GunmaasterG9 #BollywoodMusic pic.twitter.com/5lfOPZyaLm — Hemant Bhavsar (@hemantbhavsar86) September 23, 2026

Vishwajit Patil, another netizen, wrote, “The musical mood of #GunmaasterG9 gets another interesting layer with #AfsaanaBanaayaAapne. Trust the dynamic duo of #EmraanHashmi and #HimeshReshammiya to weave magic with their unforgettable melodies. A haunting #GeneliaDeshmukh and the reloaded Emraan make this song a must watch. Their love story unfolds on November 27.”

The musical mood of #GunmaasterG9 gets another interesting layer with #AfsaanaBanaayaAapne. Trust the dynamic duo of #EmraanHashmi and #HimeshReshammiya to weave magic with their unforgettable melodies. A haunting #GeneliaDeshmukh and the reloaded Emraan make this song a must… — Vishwajit Patil (@_PatilVishwajit) September 23, 2026

The song has also sparked nostalgia among listeners who grew up with 2000s Bollywood music. Subha The Luck recalled Himesh’s rise following Aashiq Banaya Aapne and wrote, “In 2005, Aashiq Banaya Aapne made Himesh Reshammiya a superstar who ruled for years. Now, Afsaana Banaaya Aapne brings back that exact magic. It is pure nostalgia for 90s kids. Dear Gen Z, now your turn to experience the peak 2000s era.”

With the combination of Emraan Hashmi, Himesh Reshammiya and Genelia Deshmukh, ‘Afsaana Banaaya Aapne’ has struck a nostalgic chord with many listeners on social media on the day of its release.

Also Read: ‘Afsaana Banaaya Aapne’ drops: Emraan Hashmi, Himesh Reshammiya and Aditya Datt reunite for the romantic track from Gunmaaster G9

More Pages: Gunmaaster G9 Box Office Collection

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