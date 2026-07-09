Vicky Kaushal has extended his support to Vir Hirani, son of acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, following his acting debut in the OTT series Pritam & Pedro. The actor, who previously collaborated with Rajkumar Hirani in the blockbuster Sanju (2018), reflected on knowing Vir long before he stepped into the spotlight as an actor and praised his dedication and growth over the years.

Vicky Kaushal praises Vir Hirani’s dedication as Pritam & Pedro wins audience love: “It’s been wonderful to watch his journey”

Recalling his memories from the sets of Sanju, Vicky shared that he had witnessed Vir working behind the scenes and learning the craft with sincerity. He admired the effort Vir put into understanding filmmaking before eventually making his acting debut, adding that watching his journey unfold has been rewarding.

Vicky said, "I have known Vir since the time of Sanju, and I've seen him clap in front of me during the shoots. Since the day I've known him, he has always been incredibly sincere, and over the years, he's worked hard and learned so much. It's been wonderful to watch his journey, and I wish him all the very best.”

Apart from appreciating Vir, Vicky also spoke highly of Pritam & Pedro, which marks Rajkumar Hirani's debut as a creator and producer in the OTT space. He expressed confidence in the team's collective efforts and encouraged audiences to experience the series.

He added, "The entire team is incredible, Raju sir, Avinash Arun, Arin, Vikrant Massey, and Arshad Warsi have all come together to create something truly special, and I'm excited for everyone to experience their work.”

Featuring actors including Arshad Warsi and Mona Singh, Pritam & Pedro has been receiving a positive response from viewers and has been trending across several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi and Kannada.

Following the show's success, Rajkumar Hirani thanked audiences for embracing the series and highlighted the overwhelming engagement it has received on the platform.

He said, "The audience has voted with their time. The binge-watching, the repeat viewing and the overwhelming response to Pritam & Pedro have been truly humbling. It's heartening to see these characters become a part of conversations across the country. We were often told that only dark, gritty stories work on OTT, but I think this acceptance is a reminder that audiences don't binge genres, they binge stories that make them laugh, touch their hearts and stay with them long after the credits roll."

The appreciation from both audiences and industry colleagues has added momentum to Pritam & Pedro, while Vir Hirani's performance has also drawn attention as he begins his acting journey. Vicky Kaushal's heartfelt words reflect not only his encouragement for Vir but also his admiration for the dedication and teamwork behind the series' success.

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