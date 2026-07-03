Vicky Kaushal has reportedly undergone an impressive physical transformation for his upcoming film Love & War, marking his first collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The ambitious period drama, which has been in production for more than two years, is now said to be in its final stages of filming.

Vicky Kaushal undergoes massive body transformation for Love & War, gained 12 Kg, then lost 15 Kg

According to reports, Vicky had to dramatically alter his physique to portray different phases of his character in the film. While the makers have remained tight-lipped about the storyline, industry buzz suggests that the actor plays an Air Force pilot alongside Ranbir Kapoor, with Alia Bhatt also playing a pivotal role in the romantic period drama.

A source revealed Hindustan Times that Vicky first gained nearly 12 kilograms to suit the initial phase of his character before undergoing another demanding transformation, losing around 15 kilograms for the climax portions of the film. “Vicky was incredibly committed to the physical transformation this role demanded. He gained nearly 12kg to embody the character when he began shooting Love & War, then underwent a remarkable transformation, shedding around 15kg for the film’s climax shoot. His dedication to his craft is always remarkable,” the source said.

This isn't the first time the actor has pushed his physical limits for a role. He previously underwent a similarly rigorous transformation to portray Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the 2025 blockbuster Chhava.

Initially announced in 2024, Love & War was originally scheduled for a Christmas 2025 release before being postponed multiple times. Earlier this year, the makers officially confirmed that the film will now hit theatres on January 21, 2027, just ahead of the Republic Day weekend.

Reports have also suggested that the project's extended production timeline is largely due to its grand scale. To maintain secrecy around the film, the production team has reportedly implemented stringent security measures. A source close to the project shared, “The team of Love & War is leaving no stone unturned to protect the film’s world and prevent any content from leaking out. Not just the principal cast, but the makers have reportedly asked a large section of the crew working on the project to sign strict NDAs (Non-Disclosure Agreements). Over 500 NDAs have already been signed or are currently in process, ensuring that information, visuals, or material from the sets do not make their way into the public domain.”

The film also marks Alia Bhatt's second collaboration with Bhansali after the award-winning Gangubai Kathiawadi, while reuniting the filmmaker with Ranbir Kapoor after Saawariya. For Vicky Kaushal, Love & War will be his first outing under Bhansali's direction.

Also Read : Vicky Kaushal shares romantic monsoon moment with Katrina Kaif, melts hearts online; see pic

More Pages: Love and War Box Office Collection

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