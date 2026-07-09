The newly released behind-the-scenes glimpse offers a closer look at the scale of the production as the actor gears up to host the upcoming quiz-based reality series.

The makers of India Ke Top 1% have unveiled a new behind-the-scenes (BTS) video, offering audiences a sneak peek into the making of the upcoming reality quiz show. Hosted by Anil Kapoor, the series is set to premiere on Star Plus and JioHotstar, and the latest video provides a glimpse of the show's large-scale production along with the actor's energetic presence on set.

India Ke Top 1% BTS video: Anil Kapoor brings unmatched energy to the sets of Star Plus reality quiz show

Shared by the official social media handle of Star Plus, the BTS video captures the activity behind the cameras as the team prepares for the upcoming series. Accompanying the video, the channel wrote, “Precision. Energy. Perfection. A behind-the-scenes look at Anil Kapoor bringing India Ke Top 1% to life.”

The footage highlights the elaborate setup of the show, with crew members coordinating every aspect of the production to ensure smooth execution. From lighting and camera preparations to rehearsals and on-set coordination, the video showcases the extensive planning and teamwork involved in bringing each episode to life.

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One of the major highlights of the BTS clip is Anil Kapoor, whose enthusiasm appears to set the tone for the production. Whether interacting with members of the crew, preparing for his next shot or stepping in front of the camera, the veteran actor is seen maintaining a lively atmosphere throughout the shoot. His signature energy and screen presence are expected to play a key role in shaping the viewing experience of the reality show.

The newly released video also offers a brief glimpse of the show's grand set, hinting at a format designed on a large scale. While the makers have not revealed many details about the gameplay, the visuals suggest that India Ke Top 1% will combine knowledge, strategy and high-pressure decision-making, with contestants competing through multiple rounds of challenges.

The BTS release has further heightened anticipation for the show, giving viewers an early look at what they can expect when it premieres. With Anil Kapoor at the helm, India Ke Top 1% is aiming to deliver a mix of entertainment, suspense and competitive gameplay.

As excitement continues to build, the makers are expected to unveil more updates about the format and premiere date in the coming weeks. The reality series will also stream on JioHotstar while also airing on Star Plus, bringing the quiz-based reality format to television audiences and streaming viewers alike.

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