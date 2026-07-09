The social media star was handed a special power that forced him to choose between protecting a safe contestant and securing a cash reward for everyone.

The latest episode of Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa witnessed another dramatic turn as contestant and social media influencer Riyaz Aly found himself in the spotlight after being handed a special power that came with a difficult choice. The twist not only tested his strategic thinking but also had a direct impact on the dynamics inside the reality show's house.

Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa: Riyaz Aly puts Sunita Ahuja at risk to win Rs. 50,000 for the house in major game-changing twist

As part of the task, Riyaz was presented with an important decision by the makers. He could either allow the game to continue without making any changes or use his special power to nominate a contestant who had already secured safety. However, exercising that power came with a significant incentive—the entire house would receive a cash reward of Rs. 50,000.

Faced with a choice between safeguarding an already safe contestant and earning money that would benefit every housemate, Riyaz took time to assess the situation before making his move. Ultimately, he decided to prioritise the collective interest of the house and accepted the offer.

To secure the reward, Riyaz chose to put Sunita Ahuja at risk, a move that immediately altered the course of the game. His decision ensured that the contestants received Rs. 50,000, but it also meant that Sunita's position in the competition was no longer protected.

The development quickly became one of the defining moments of the episode, with fellow contestants closely observing how Sunita would respond to the unexpected twist. Rather than reacting emotionally, she accepted Riyaz's decision sportingly and refrained from creating any conflict over the move. Her composed response highlighted the understanding that difficult strategic choices are an integral part of reality television competitions, where individual sacrifices are often made for the larger benefit of the group.

The episode also reinforced the unpredictable nature of Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa, where game-changing powers and unexpected decisions continue to reshape alliances and alter the contestants' journeys. As the competition progresses, every task carries increasing consequences, making strategy as important as performance.

Riyaz Aly's latest decision has added another layer of intrigue to the show, demonstrating how a single choice can influence the game's direction. With contestants constantly navigating new twists and challenges, viewers can expect more high-pressure moments, shifting equations and strategic gameplay in the episodes ahead as Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa continues to raise the stakes.

Also Read: Lock Upp: Shivangi Joshi backs Dheeraj Dhoopar during chargesheet task amid Shilpa Shinde’s dramatic entry, says, “He is being what he is”

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