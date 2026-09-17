Veer Pahariya recently extended support to families affected by the floods in Bihar. The actor took to social media to share glimpses from his visit to Patna, where he was seen participating in the distribution of relief materials among people affected by the floods.

Veer Pahariya extends support to Bihar flood-affected families

In the pictures and videos shared online, Veer can be seen interacting with local residents, including women who had gathered to receive essential supplies. His visit comes amid ongoing relief efforts in several parts of the state, where flood-affected communities continue to require basic necessities and assistance.

Bihar has been dealing with widespread flooding, with nearly 50 lakh people across 15 districts reported to have been affected as of September 15. Relief and rescue operations are currently underway across the state as authorities and various groups work to provide assistance to those impacted by the situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hussain Mansuri (@iamhussainmansuri)

Veer’s participation in the relief efforts comes at a time when many families in the affected regions are seeking access to food, essential supplies and other forms of support. Through his visit to Patna, the actor joined the ongoing efforts to assist residents impacted by the floods.

The actor also shared photographs and videos from the visit on social media, offering a glimpse of his interaction with people in the flood-affected areas. His presence was part of the wider relief efforts being carried out for communities affected by the flooding in Bihar.

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