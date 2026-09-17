‘Ishq Ka Ghulam’ from Prem Keetanu out: B Praak says, “It will make you feel heartbreak again with the intention to rekindle the feeling of hope and love all over again”

The season of love and heartbreak is here with ‘Ishq Ka Ghulaam’ song from Prem Keetanu. This new number intends to showcase the bittersweet side of love, the one that comes with vulnerability, void and pain. Bringing ‘Ishq Ka Ghulaam’ to life are celebrated singers B Praak and Sukriti Kakar, with music composed by The Rish and lyrics penned by Kunaal Vermaa.

‘Ishq Ka Ghulam’ from Prem Keetanu out: B Praak says, “It will make you feel heartbreak again with the intention to rekindle the feeling of hope and love all over again”

Speaking about the song, B Praak said, “It feels surreal to be a part of Prem Keetanu through ‘Ishq Ka Ghulaam’ song, and bring the feeling of love a full circle through heartbreak, followed by the grief that comes with it. ‘Ishq Ka Ghulaam’ will make you feel the pain of heartbreak over and over again with the intention to rekindle the feeling of hope and love all over again.”

‘Ishq Ka Ghulaam’ captures the void that love often leaves back, along with memories that refuse to fade away. The song is out on Zee Music Company’s YouTube channel and all streaming platforms.

The film features seven songs, bringing together well-known singers including Sachet Tandon, Parampara Tandon, B Praak, Armaan Malik, Papon, Jubin Nautiyal, Madhur Sharma, Altamash Faridi, Shashi Suman and Brijesh Shandilya. Rappers Little Bhatia and Mazemusicc also feature on the album.

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and produced by Gaurav Verma under Avanika Films, the movie is co-presented with Phars Films in association with Bhavana Studios and produced by Gaurav Verma. Prem Keetanu stars Veer Pahariya, Aafiya Sayed, Aparshakti Khurana, Rakesh Bedi and Nikhil Vijay. The film revolves around a group of youngsters negotiating friendship, first love, one-sided love and the inevitable heartbreaks that come with growing up.

Prem Keetanu is set for a worldwide theatrical release on October 2, 2026.

Also Read: Veer Pahariya offers prayers at Kamakhya temple ahead of Prem Keetanu release

More Pages: Prem Keetanu Box Office Collection

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