The actor partners with the brand’s new venture MAX PROJECT NEW to translate original paintings by specially-abled artists into a wearable festive collection.

This festive season, actor Kalki Koechlin steps into the role of curator for Max Fashion, helming a new collection that merges original artwork, traditional hand-block printing and contemporary silhouettes. The launch marks the debut edition of MAX PROJECT NEW, the retailer’s purpose-led platform that seeks to push creativity beyond the design studio and into everyday wear.

Kalki Koechlin curates Max Fashion’s Festive 2026 line: Art, craft and purpose take centre stage

A key pillar of the collection is its collaboration with the Kairassi Foundation, Chennai, a design-inclusive organisation that empowers specially-abled artists. Max Fashion worked with three artists—Simron, Pavithra and Manas—translating their original paintings directly onto garments and accessories.

Simron’s watercolour landscapes lend a dreamlike quality to skirts, while Pavithra’s fluid, ocean-inspired blues feature across shirts. Manas, the youngest of the trio, creates his work using a straw instead of a brush, resulting in a spontaneous, playful aesthetic that now appears on a tote bag. According to the brand, these are not reinterpretations, but the artists’ original paintings moved from canvas to fabric.

Parallel to the art-led pieces, the collection also spotlights craft. Working with artisans in Sanganer, Rajasthan, Max Fashion developed an exclusive design that blends Japanese floral motifs with the region’s signature hand block printing. The process involved hand-carving wooden blocks, mixing colours and printing each fabric layer one shade at a time.

The outcome is a festive range where paint and pigment, contemporary expression and traditional technique coexist, underlining the stories behind what people wear.

Sumit Chandna, CEO, Max Fashion, said, “Fashion, for us, has always been more than what we wear, it’s a form of expression, a way to tell stories, and a platform that can create real impact. Kalki shared a vision with us that we instantly connected with, and together we built on it, the idea that festive dressing could carry meaning, not just style. MAX PROJECT NEW brings that belief to life, whether through an artist’s brushstroke or an artisan’s hand-carved block. And this is only the beginning.”

Kalki Koechlin added, “I’ve always wanted festive fashion to feel like it’s saying something, not just selling something. Whether it’s a tiny painted detail on a bag or a hand-carved print on a dress, you put it on and you’re carrying someone else’s story with you. I think that makes what you wear feel much more special.”

The collection is styled with an effortless, contemporary sensibility, favouring fluid silhouettes and unexpected pairings that work for festive evenings as well as everyday wardrobes. Max Fashion has indicated that MAX PROJECT NEW will continue across seasons, inviting new artists, craftspeople and creative voices into the fashion ecosystem.

The campaign encapsulates this approach with the line: “HOW NEW IS YOUR NEW.”

Also Read: 15 Years of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: Kalki Koechlin recalls Hrithik Roshan-Katrina Kaif walking FREELY in Spain: “We walked on the cobbled streets and nobody bothered us…we weren’t HIDING in our vanity vans”

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