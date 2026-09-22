The trailer of Prem Keetanu brings together friendship, romance, heartbreak and college-life humour, with Veer Pahariya and Aparshakti Khurana finding themselves caught in a romantic rivalry over the same girl. The trailer presents a colourful and light-hearted take on the confusion, excitement and insecurities that come with first love and growing up.

Veer Pahariya and Aparshakti Khurana lock horns over love in Prem Keetanu trailer, out now

At the centre of the story is Veer Pahariya, who plays a young man deeply in love and struggling to navigate friendship, attraction, jealousy and heartbreak. His character finds himself caught between his feelings and the complications that come with them. Aparshakti Khurana, meanwhile, brings a contrasting personality to the story as a confident and stylish character who adds another dimension to the rivalry.

The situation becomes more complicated when both men develop feelings for the same girl, played by Aafiya Sayed. Her character becomes central to the romantic conflict as the two boys deal with their respective emotions while their friendship and rivalry unfold. Rakesh Bedi and Nikhil Vijay also feature in the ensemble, adding to the film's humour and college-life setting.

Music is another key element of the trailer, with songs accompanying sequences of romance, friendship and heartbreak. The visuals maintain a colourful tone, while the overall presentation draws from the familiar Hindi-film combination of romance, comedy and drama.

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and produced by Gaurav Verma under Avanika Films, Prem Keetanu revolves around friendship, first love, heartbreak and the experiences of young people navigating relationships. The trailer focuses on the bond between the characters while also highlighting the comic situations that emerge as Veer Pahariya and Aparshakti Khurana's characters compete for the same girl's attention.

Co-presented by Phars Film in association with Bhavana Studios and produced by Gaurav Verma under Avanika Films, Prem Keetanu is scheduled to release worldwide in cinemas on October 2, 2026.

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More Pages: Prem Keetanu Box Office Collection

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