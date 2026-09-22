One energetic host cheering for another! After a successful grand premiere weekend, India Ke Top 1% – The Anil Kapoor Show has found a fan in Sourav Ganguly. The cricket legend, who is currently hosting a popular Bengali reality show, praised Anil Kapoor’s jhakaas energy while revealing that he played along and got every question right.

India Ke Top 1%: Sourav Ganguly praises Anil Kapoor’s “Jhakaas” energy on Star Plus’ show; says, “I got each one right”

Sharing his reaction, Sourav Ganguly wrote, “Just witnessed one of the most engaging opening weekends of any reality game show – India Ke Top 1%. What a host Mr. Anil Kapoor. The spontaneity and the energy in each step are unmatched. The questions also kept me so hooked – and BTW, I got each one of them right! I loved the format, a first of its kind in India and something that you can play along with friends & family. Can’t wait for next weekend!”

Adding to the fun is the show’s Play Along feature on JioHotstar, which allows viewers to answer the questions in real time and turn every episode into an exciting game night with friends and family. With Dada bringing his competitive spirit to the game and giving Anil Kapoor’s hosting a jhakaas thumbs-up, India Ke Top 1% has clearly added another enthusiastic player to its growing fan club.

Watch India Ke Top 1% – The Anil Kapoor Show and Play Along every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM on Star Plus and JioHotstar.

Also Read: India Ke Top 1%: Anil Kapoor recalls gatecrashing weddings in Chembur for free food; says, “Main wahaan sirf Gold Spot aur Mangola peene jaata tha”

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