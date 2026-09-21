Sofia Hayat calls Salman Khan ‘hypocritical’ after his shirtless Bigg Boss 20 moment and recalls his alleged comments about her body and face.

Sofia Hayat has reacted to Salman Khan’s recent shirtless moment on Bigg Boss 20, accusing the actor of hypocrisy over his stance on trolling and comments about physical appearance. The former Bigg Boss contestant recalled her own experience from the show and alleged that Salman had once criticised her body and face while complimenting Gauahar Khan’s physique.

Sofia Hayat calls Salman Khan “hypocritical” over Bigg Boss 20 shirtless moment, recalls body-shaming incident

Sofia, who participated in Bigg Boss 7 in 2013, shared her reaction on X (formerly Twitter) after Salman removed his shirt during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. She reshared a clip of the moment and questioned his position on appearance-based trolling.

"SALMAN is an hypocritical idiot. When I was in Bigg Boss he criticised my body and face..and told Gauahar (Khan) her body was good. Argh," she wrote.

What happened during Salman Khan’s shirtless Bigg Boss 20 moment?

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman addressed social media users who had been commenting on his weight and appearance. The actor removed his hat and shirt on stage before challenging those trolling him to look at him now.

"Bhai mota hogaya hai, bhai ko troll karo… Karlo troll, yeh lo. Karlo troll. Aao, troll karna hai na? Troll karna pasand hai? Yeh dekho, close-up karlo," he declared.

Salman did not name any particular person while making the comments. His remarks came amid online conversations around actress Katrina Kaif, who recently became a mother and faced appearance-related comments after attending the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai.

Sofia Hayat’s Bigg Boss 7 connection

Sofia was part of Bigg Boss 7, the season that was eventually won by Gauahar Khan. The 2013 season also featured Ajaz Khan, Sangram Singh, Armaan Kohli, VJ Andy, Kushal Tandon, Elli Avram, Kamya Punjabi and the late Pratyusha Banerjee. Tanishaa Mukerji finished the season as the first runner-up.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Rohed Khan exits as FIRST eviction, Salman Khan says, “Well played with dignity”

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