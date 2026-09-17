Vedika Pinto opens up about Musafir Cafe’s success: “I have been loving the kind of response it has been generating”

Vedika Pinto has been receiving attention for her portrayal of Sudha in Musafir Cafe. The actress has been exploring different kinds of roles through her work, and her performance in the series has connected with viewers. Her portrayal of Sudha brings warmth and individuality to the character, while her chemistry with Vikrant Massey has also been noticed by audiences.

Vedika Pinto opens up about Musafir Cafe’s success: “I have been loving the kind of response it has been generating”

Speaking about the response to Musafir Cafe and how it has affected her schedule, Vedika said, “It has been crazy! I have been loving the kind of response it has been generating, but I never accounted for the lack of time that would come with that. Now I have realised that if I am to achieve all that I want to, then time is not going to be that readily available. But it is a good problem to have...I am not complaining!”

The response to Sudha has added another notable role to Vedika’s filmography. Over the course of her career, the actress has appeared in projects including Operation Romeo, Gumraah and Nishaanchi, taking on different characters across her work.

For Vedika, the response to Musafir Cafe comes with a busier schedule and new opportunities. While the actress continues to explore varied roles, she is also set to return as Sudha in Musafir Cafe Season 2. She is reportedly also expected to share the screen with Lakshya in an upcoming project.

As the response to the series continues, Vedika is navigating the increased demands on her time while looking ahead to her next projects.

Also Read : Vedika Pinto joins Lakshya in Prosit Roy’s next after Musafir Cafe; film to blend romance with psychological twist

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