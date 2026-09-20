The actor will headline the watch brand’s Fall Winter 2026 campaign in India, marking his latest fashion and lifestyle association.

Vedang Raina has added a new brand association to his growing portfolio. The Jigra actor has been appointed as the Indian brand ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger’s Fall Winter 2026 watch campaign. As part of the association, Vedang will headline the brand’s upcoming Fall Winter campaign in India.

Vedang Raina named Indian brand ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger watches Fall Winter 2026 campaign: “It’s an incredible opportunity”

The collaboration brings Vedang into the watch category, with the actor fronting Tommy Hilfiger Watches’ latest seasonal campaign. The association is positioned around the brand’s American design identity and its approach to classic timepieces with contemporary detailing.

Commenting on his association with the campaign, Vedang Raina said, “Tommy Hilfiger has always represented a certain kind of confidence, the kind that doesn’t need to announce itself. It’s classic, it’s sharp, and it never goes out of style. A watch is the one detail that quietly says everything about a person, and I think Tommy Hilfiger Watches does that beautifully. To represent the brand for this campaign in India is an incredible opportunity.”

The men’s Fall Winter 2026 watch collection features timepieces that combine classic designs with intricate detailing and modern craftsmanship, reflecting Tommy Hilfiger’s American design aesthetic. Through the campaign, Vedang will be seen showcasing the collection as the brand’s Indian ambassador.

The association also adds to his presence in the fashion and lifestyle space. With the actor representing the Fall Winter campaign in India, the brand is looking to connect its latest collection with a younger audience interested in contemporary styling while retaining elements of classic design.

For Raina, the collaboration comes as his acting career continues to expand alongside his work with fashion and lifestyle brands. The actor made his feature-film debut with The Archies and subsequently made his theatrical debut with Jigra, alongside Alia Bhatt.

On the work front, Vedang is set to feature in Maddock Films’ upcoming drama directed by Jagdeep Sidhu. The film also marks the debut of Naomika Saran, daughter of Rinki Khanna, and stars Pragati Srivastava. Reports have also suggested that Vedang could reunite with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, following their work together on Main Vaapas Aaunga.

With his latest Tommy Hilfiger Watches association, Vedang Raina now joins the brand’s Fall Winter 2026 campaign in India, bringing together his on-screen profile and growing presence in the fashion and lifestyle space.

Also Read: Vedang Raina calls Kashmir “home” at IFFJK: “I am getting the same feeling as Main Vaapas Aaunga”

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