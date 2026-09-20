Lyricist Sameer had a conversation with Komal Nahta, during which he spoke about the banners and filmmakers he enjoyed working with and also shared several fascinating anecdotes. During the rapid-fire round, he was asked, “If you had to write a song for Shah Rukh Khan today, what kind of song would you write?” Sameer replied, “Now, it’s difficult. I can’t write a song like ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ (smiles). Umar ka takaza ho chuka hai! However, agar mujhe unke saath romantic film aaj bhi mile, then I’d love to do that!”

Lyricist Sameer makes a CONFESSION: “Agar mujhe Shah Rukh Khan ke saath romantic film aaj bhi mile, I’d love to do it!”

Sameer and Shah Rukh Khan have collaborated on 8 films to date – Deewana (1992), Anjaam (1994), Zamaana Deewana (1995), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Baadshah (1999), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam (2002) and Devdas (2002).

He was then asked, “Tere Naam (2003), Raja Hindustani (1996) or Dil (1990) – which album deserves to be rediscovered by the new generation?” Sameer picked Raja Hindustani. Next, when asked which song he wished he had written, he confessed, “‘Chitthi Aai Hai’.” And when asked which of his own lyrics made him particularly proud, he replied, “‘Suno Gaur Se Duniya Waalon’!”

Sameer was also asked which composer he found the most difficult to work with. He replied, “A R Rahman. It was very difficult. Unke saath kaam karna aasaan nahin hai. I did only one film with him – The Legend Of Bhagat Singh (2002). When you hear its songs, you do get an idea of how challenging it must have been. After all, a legendary film had already been made on this subject, and for one of the songs, we used lines based on words uttered by the martyrs. It was very difficult.”

Sameer then revealed that, according to him, his most underrated song is ‘Aake Teri Baahon Mein Har Shaam Lage Sinduri’ from Vansh (1992).

Finally, when asked to name a song that he never expected would become such a rage, Sameer smiled and replied, “‘Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha’!”

Also Read: Sameer reveals, “Nadeem Saifi heard Zamaana Deewana’s script and told Ramesh Sippy, ‘Aisi WAHIYAAD kahani maine nahin suni’!”

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